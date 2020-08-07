DC FanDome Is Going to Be Packed With Amazing Talent and a Whole Lot More

2020 had initially promised a lot of exciting DC content. It started off with a bang with the incredible Birds of Prey. Then I was finally going to see my baby girl Diana Prince back on screen, and then I was going to get The Batman, and more news and footage about The Suicide Squad and New Gods coming my way. And then 2020 erupted and all hope of the prior schedule was lost. Luckily, Warner Bros. and DC had our best interests at heart and came up with the idea for DC FanDome.
A comic con-esque event online, the celebration is going to give us all new content and exciting new things from our favorite casts and stories in the DC world. And best yet: It’s FREE. So not only are we going to get an exclusive look into some of our favorite heroes and the worlds they live in but we don’t have to pay a penny! 2020 isn’t completely terrible.
DC FanDome is giving us aa huge, much-needed dose of DC Comics love this month, and it has quite the line-up of performers and events happening. Virtually, of course. And with news of The Suicide Squad forthcoming and the wait for Wonder Woman 1984 continuing, it’s definitely going to be a fun event for fans of DC.
FanDome will be different than how Comic-Con @ Home ran (which was mainly through YouTube videos or clips that were going around). It has a hub at DCFanDome.com starting on August 22nd at 10 AM PDT.
Here are some of the events being offered:
- Hall of Heroes: The epicenter of the DC FanDome. Experience special programming and star-studded panels, and be the first to see all-new content from upcoming films, television series, games and more. Hall of Heroes is your entrée into a world tailored just for you, the fans — and it’s available in nine languages!
- WatchVerse: In this highly immersive environment, you will find yourself transported to a busy street in the DC FanDome’s theater district. Explore the storefronts, alleys and rooftops — but definitely make sure to visit the four iconic theatres: the Monarch, Athena, Kandor, and McDuffie’s Dakota, featuring the Blerd & Boujee House with cosplay and fan art from artists all around the world. Take a seat and join our virtual audience for hours of must-see DC content from around the world. Whether it’s the latest panels, exclusive world premiere screenings or never-before-seen footage, there’s something for everyone to enjoy with the casts, creators and behind-the-scenes characters from the worlds of DC TV series, films, home entertainment, games and more!
- YouVerse: Venture into DC YouVerse, where the FANS are the stars, to see the most amazing fan art, cosplay, and user-generated content from around the world — including, perhaps, your own! This is the Verse where fans are highlighted, honored and rewarded throughout the unique 24-hour DC FanDome experience.
- Insiderverse: Go behind the scenes on the legendary Warner Bros. Studios lot with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms — from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.
- FunVerse: This is the perfect place to share your DC fandom! Explore every corner of this immersive and interactive space where you can access free digital comic books, shop exclusive products and collectibles, strike a pose at our selfie station, explore the Batcave, and many more awesome activities.
- KidsVerse: Explore the Teen Titans tower, visit DC Super Hero Girls’ Sweet Justice Café, make your way to the Batcave, and see all your favorite animated heroes in this world made specially for kids of every age to celebrate, play and create. The DC KidsVerse is kid-friendly and safe, and all the fun can be found at our separate companion site DCKidsFanDome.com.
And that’s all without even mentioning the entire line-up of celebrity guests heading to the virtual event (shout out to Alex Zalben from Decider for writing out all the guests because … it’s a lot).
Here is the full list of celebrity guests heading to the event:
Abigail Sgapiro
Adam Wylie
Adam Brody
Adam Lagattuta
Alan Tudyk
Alan Ritchon
Alex Sanchez
Alfre Woodard
Alice Braga
Aline Bonetto
Allison Klein
Amanda Conner
Amara La Negra
Amy Smart
Amy Louise Pemberton
Amdrew Petrotta
Andy Siegel
Andy Milder
Andy Muschietti
Anjelika Washington
Anna Diop
Anna Lynch-Robinson
Anthony Carrigan
Anthony Rapp
April Bowlby
Armen Kevorkian
Asher Angel
Barbara Muschietti
Ben Aldridge
Beth Mickle
Bill Brzeski
Brandon McKnight
Brandon Vietti
Brec Bassinger
Brenton Thwaites
Brett Dalton
Brian Michael Bendis
Briony Scarlett
Bronte Lavine
Bruno Heller
Butch Lukic
Caity Lotz
Cameron Gellman
Camrus Johnson
Candice Patton
Cari Thomas
Carlos Valdes
Caroline Dries
Caterina Scorsone
CCH Pounder
Cecil Castellucci
Chantal Thuy
China Anna McClain
Chris Dingess
Chris Daughtry
Chris Plamer
Chris Pine
Chris Jai Alex
Christiaan Bettridge
Christina Hodson
Christine Adams
Christopher Priest
Clancy Brown
Clay Enos
Colleen Atwood
Connie Nielsen
Conor Leslie
Hans Zimmer
Creww Williams
Crispin Freeman
Curran Walters
D-Nice
Damaris Lewis
Damon Lindelof
Dan Jurgens
Danica McKellar
Daniel Dae Kim
Daniela Melchior
Danielle Nicolet
Danielle Panabaker
Danny Le Boyer
Danny Cannon
Darren Criss
David Harewood
David Dastmalchian
David F. Sandberg
Dayna Grant
Dean Lorey
Dean Norris
Dean Hale
Denise Boutte
Diane Guerrero
Diedrich Bader
Dirk Maggs
Dou Hong
Dustin Nguyen
Dwayne Johnson
Ed Boon
Elizabeth Tulloch
Emanuela Lupacchino
Emma Paetz
Eric McCormack
Eric Wallace
Erich Bergen
Erin Benach
Eunice Huthart
Ezra Miller
Faithe Herman
Fleur Marty
Franco
G. Willow Wilson
Gabriel Picolo
Gabriela Downie
Gal Gadot
Gene Luen Yang
Geoff Johns
Giancarlo Esposito
Gina Gershon
Giuseppe Camuncoli
Grainne Godfree
Grant Morrison
Grant Gustin
Greg Cipes
Greg Walker
Greg Berlanti
Greg Weisman
Griffin Puatu
Gwendolyn Osborne
Heidi Falconer
Henry Winkler
Idris Elba
Ike Amadi
Ildy Modrovich
Isaac Goodhart
J. Scott Campbell
Jack Bannon
Jack Dylan Grazer
Jade Johnson
Jai Courtney
Jamal Campbell
Jamal Igle
James Wan
James Tynion IV
James Remar
James Tucker
James Gunn
Jason Fabok
Jason Spisak
Jason Alexander
Jason Isaacs
Javicia Leslie
Jennifer Coyle
Jennifer Spence
Jennifer Clarke
Jennifer Holland
Jenny Pacey
Jeremy Carver
Jes Macallan
Jesse Warn
Jassica Miglio
Jessie Graff
Jim Lee
Jim Krieg
Joaquin Cosio
Joe Henderson
Joel Kinnaman
Joëlle Jones
John Ridley
John Dimaggio
John Glover
John Cena
Joivan Wade
Jonathan Ajayi
Jordan Calloway
Jorge Jimenez
Jorge Fornés
Joshua Williamson
Joshua Orpin
Josie Campbell
Juan Diego Botto
Justin Halpern
Kaley Cuoco
Kami Garcia
Karen Obilom
Kari Wahlgren
Karl Mostert
Katie Yu
Keto Shimizu
Khary Randolph
Khary Payton
Kirk Scroggs
Klaus Janson
Kode (Bosslogic) Abdo
Kristen Wiig
L.L. McKinney
Lake Bell
Larnell Stovall
Laurie Halse Anderson
Lea Delaria
Lilly Aspell
Lindy Hemming
Lynda Chapple
Lynda Carter
Mairghread Scott
Marc Guggenheim
Margot Robbie
Marieke Nijkamp
Mark Strong
Mark Waid
Marvin “Krondon” Jones III
Matt Ryan
Matt Bomer
Matt Oberg
Matt Reeves
Matthew Zuk
Matthew Wilson
Maya Mani
Mayling Ng
Meagan Tandy
Meagan Good
Michael Sheen
Michael Rooker
Mike Wassel
Mikel Janin
Minka Kelly
Miranda Chambers
Moe Sasegbon
Monica Kubina
Nafessa Williams
Nathan Sawaya
Nathan Fillion
Neil Gaiman
Nick Zano
Nicola Scott
Nicolas Gonzalez
Nicole Kang
Nicole Maines
Nolan North
Olivia Swann
Paloma Faith
Patrick Wilson
Patrick Schumacker
Patrick Tatopoulos
Patrick Redding
Patty Jenkins
Paul Levitz
Pedro Pascal
Pete Michail
Pete Davidson
Peter Capaldi
Phil Klemmer
Philip Chipera
Phony PPL
Rachel Skarsten
Ravi Patel
René Ruiz
Rian Hughes
Richard Kind
Riley Rossmo
Riley Shanahan
Rob Inch
Robert Pattinson
Robin Wright
Robyn Smith
Ron Funches
Ryan Potter
Sam Daly
Sarah Schechter
Sarah Kuhn
Sasha Alexander
Scott Snyder
Scott Menville
Sean Gunn
Sean Giambrone
Sefton Hill
Shannon Hale
Shawn Harrison
Shayan Sobhian
Simon Burnett
Stanley ‘Artgerm’ Lau
Stephanie Lemelin
Steve Wilkie
Steve Agee
Storm Reid
Sung Jin Ahn
Tala Ashe
Tamara Becher-Wilkinson
Tamara Tunie
Tara Strong
Teagan Croft
Temuera Morrison
Terry Crews
Tim Daly
Tim Sheridan
Timothy Dalton
Todd Helbing
Tom King
Tom Taylor
Tony Shalhoub
Trevor Hairsine
Troian Bellisario
Troy Baker
Tyler Hoechlin
Val Kilmer
Victoria Ying
Vincent Martella
Viola Davis
Vita Ayala
Walter Garcia
Wesley Barker
Wilson Cruz
Yancey Labat
Yolanda Ross
Yuri Lowenthal
Yvette Monreal
Zachary Levi
Zack Snyder
Ziggy Marley
Are you excited about everyone coming to DC FanDome? Excited that it’s FREE? Let us know what you think in the comments below.
(image: Warner Bros.)
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com