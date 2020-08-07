DC FanDome Is Going to Be Packed With Amazing Talent and a Whole Lot More

2020 had initially promised a lot of exciting DC content. It started off with a bang with the incredible Birds of Prey. Then I was finally going to see my baby girl Diana Prince back on screen, and then I was going to get The Batman, and more news and footage about The Suicide Squad and New Gods coming my way. And then 2020 erupted and all hope of the prior schedule was lost. Luckily, Warner Bros. and DC had our best interests at heart and came up with the idea for DC FanDome.

A comic con-esque event online, the celebration is going to give us all new content and exciting new things from our favorite casts and stories in the DC world. And best yet: It’s FREE. So not only are we going to get an exclusive look into some of our favorite heroes and the worlds they live in but we don’t have to pay a penny! 2020 isn’t completely terrible.

DC FanDome is giving us aa huge, much-needed dose of DC Comics love this month, and it has quite the line-up of performers and events happening. Virtually, of course. And with news of The Suicide Squad forthcoming and the wait for Wonder Woman 1984 continuing, it’s definitely going to be a fun event for fans of DC.

FanDome will be different than how Comic-Con @ Home ran (which was mainly through YouTube videos or clips that were going around). It has a hub at DCFanDome.com starting on August 22nd at 10 AM PDT.

Here are some of the events being offered:

Hall of Heroes: The epicenter of the DC FanDome. Experience special programming and star-studded panels, and be the first to see all-new content from upcoming films, television series, games and more. Hall of Heroes is your entrée into a world tailored just for you, the fans — and it’s available in nine languages!

The epicenter of the DC FanDome. Experience special programming and star-studded panels, and be the first to see all-new content from upcoming films, television series, games and more. Hall of Heroes is your entrée into a world tailored just for you, the fans — and it’s available in nine languages! WatchVerse: In this highly immersive environment, you will find yourself transported to a busy street in the DC FanDome’s theater district. Explore the storefronts, alleys and rooftops — but definitely make sure to visit the four iconic theatres: the Monarch, Athena, Kandor, and McDuffie’s Dakota, featuring the Blerd & Boujee House with cosplay and fan art from artists all around the world. Take a seat and join our virtual audience for hours of must-see DC content from around the world. Whether it’s the latest panels, exclusive world premiere screenings or never-before-seen footage, there’s something for everyone to enjoy with the casts, creators and behind-the-scenes characters from the worlds of DC TV series, films, home entertainment, games and more!

In this highly immersive environment, you will find yourself transported to a busy street in the DC FanDome’s theater district. Explore the storefronts, alleys and rooftops — but definitely make sure to visit the four iconic theatres: the Monarch, Athena, Kandor, and McDuffie’s Dakota, featuring the Blerd & Boujee House with cosplay and fan art from artists all around the world. Take a seat and join our virtual audience for hours of must-see DC content from around the world. Whether it’s the latest panels, exclusive world premiere screenings or never-before-seen footage, there’s something for everyone to enjoy with the casts, creators and behind-the-scenes characters from the worlds of DC TV series, films, home entertainment, games and more! YouVerse: Venture into DC YouVerse, where the FANS are the stars, to see the most amazing fan art, cosplay, and user-generated content from around the world — including, perhaps, your own! This is the Verse where fans are highlighted, honored and rewarded throughout the unique 24-hour DC FanDome experience.

Venture into DC YouVerse, where the FANS are the stars, to see the most amazing fan art, cosplay, and user-generated content from around the world — including, perhaps, your own! This is the Verse where fans are highlighted, honored and rewarded throughout the unique 24-hour DC FanDome experience. Insiderverse: Go behind the scenes on the legendary Warner Bros. Studios lot with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms — from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more.

Go behind the scenes on the legendary Warner Bros. Studios lot with the master artisans who bring DC to life in all its forms — from comic books to games, TV, movies, theme parks, consumer products and more. FunVerse: This is the perfect place to share your DC fandom! Explore every corner of this immersive and interactive space where you can access free digital comic books, shop exclusive products and collectibles, strike a pose at our selfie station, explore the Batcave, and many more awesome activities.

This is the perfect place to share your DC fandom! Explore every corner of this immersive and interactive space where you can access free digital comic books, shop exclusive products and collectibles, strike a pose at our selfie station, explore the Batcave, and many more awesome activities. KidsVerse: Explore the Teen Titans tower, visit DC Super Hero Girls’ Sweet Justice Café, make your way to the Batcave, and see all your favorite animated heroes in this world made specially for kids of every age to celebrate, play and create. The DC KidsVerse is kid-friendly and safe, and all the fun can be found at our separate companion site DCKidsFanDome.com.

And that’s all without even mentioning the entire line-up of celebrity guests heading to the virtual event (shout out to Alex Zalben from Decider for writing out all the guests because … it’s a lot).

Here is the full list of celebrity guests heading to the event:

Are you excited about everyone coming to DC FanDome? Excited that it’s FREE? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

