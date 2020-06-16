DC FanDome Launches Free Virtual Con Experience in August

Calling all DC Fans! DC Entertainment and Warner Bros. are teaming up to launch a 24-hour free virtual con experience called DC FanDome. The event begins on Saturday, August 22, starting at 10 a.m. PDT, and will feature the stars, creators, writers, and artists from all of your favorite DC properties: films, TV shows, comics, and games.

Much like Comic-Con@Home, DC is pivoting to online experiences in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. And since they are no longer bound by SDCC rules and regulations, they can expand to a full day of programming on their terms. This includes exclusive reveals, announcements, and clips from upcoming content.

DC Fandome centers on the Hall of Heroes, where visitors can watch special programming, panels and content reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series and games. The event will also feature content in nearly a dozen languages to the global DC fandom. From the Hall of Heroes, users can navigate to five satellite ‘verses, each with its own content and activities. These include the WatchVerse, which offers panels and exclusive screenings to never-before-seen footage from film, TV, and games.

There is also the YouVerse, which focuses on fan-made content, fan art and cosplay (you can submit your own work HERE.) The KidsVerse offers family friendly programming and the FunVerse, which offers shareables like DIY Wonder Woman 1984 golden armor and batmobile kits, along with digital giveaways and exclusive merch.

Finally, there’s the InsiderVerse, which will feature DC CCO/Publisher Jim Lee, President of DC-Based Film Production Walter Hamada, and creator of the DC TV Arrowverse Greg Berlanti, who will take you behind the scenes of creating the DC Multiverse.

If you’re looking for BIPOC content, the event will also feature the Blerd & Boujee House, which will “bring Blerds, LatinxGeeks and all nerds ‘party-with-a-purpose’ vibes.”

Ann Sarnoff, Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Warner Bros., said, “There is no fan like a DC fan. For more than 85 years, the world has turned to DC’s inspiring heroes and stories to lift us up and entertain us, and this massive, immersive digital event will give everyone new ways to personalize their journey through the DC Universe without lines, without tickets and without boundaries. With DC FanDome, we’re able to give fans from around the world an exciting and unparalleled way to connect with all their favorite DC characters, as well as the incredible talent who bring them to life on the page and screen.”

All in all, it seems like a fun, free way to enjoy the con experience from the comfort of your own couch. If there’s a silver lining to be found in the cancellation of fan conventions, it’s that these digital events open up the con experience to everyone. For many fans who have been priced out of SDCC or are unable to go for a variety of reasons, a virtual con is a welcome event.

