Dracula and his castle are flying into ‘Dead by Daylight’

Published: Aug 21, 2024 10:41 am

Trevor Belmont will never catch a break now that Dracula and his castle are flying in Dead by Daylight. All I want is to see the man retire, but it looks like he’ll be playing hide-and-seek with the guy he killed ages ago.

The only downside is that Trevor isn’t out to get Dracula with his Vampire Killer whip. He has to cooperate with other survivors to eliminate Dracula. The old vampire isn’t going to make things easy for Trevor, and it’s clear that he still has hard feelings for the guy who killed him once. Don’t believe me? This voice line should convince you.

So when is Dracula coming to DBD? Dracula will make his debut in Chapter 33 of the Dead by Daylight: Castlevania DLC on August 27, 2024.

Is there going to be a Castlevania: DBD map?

So far, demo footage suggests that Dracula’s castle will just be there for display. It’s the only disappointing news from this collaboration since it would’ve been exciting to have a new map inside Dracula’s castle. Many players and fans have expressed this disappointment through social media.

It would’ve made for a more thrilling game of hide and kill with shifting halls, but that might give Dracula too much power.

It’s already difficult to outrun a Dracula who can shapeshift into a bat or wolf. You might not even notice Dracula sneaking up on you or the other players. Now imagine that happening inside Dracula’s castle. I don’t wish that fate on anyone, especially Trevor, who has no choice but to run.

