David Harbour and Pedro Pascal Together in an HBO Series?! Say No More!

Rejoice, two of the internet’s favorite boyfriends are working together! Love The Mandalorian and Stranger Things? Wish that there were a way Jim Hopper and Din Djarin could hang out and let their zaddy energy flow together? Well, we’re all in luck!

News broke, per Variety, that Pedro Pascal and David Harbour would be joining together to work on a new limited series for HBO called My Dentist’s Murder Trial. Based on the James Lasdun New Yorker article “My Dentist’s Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities, and a Lethal Sedation,” the series will presumably tell the true story of Dr. Gilberto Nunez, who was indicted for the death of his friend Thomas Kolman.

Harbour is currently still playing our favorite grump Jim Hopper on Netflix’s Stranger Things, as well as having joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Black Widow as the Red Guardian. And while Pedro Pascal is also no stranger to big franchises (he’s currently starring in Star Wars’ The Mandalorian as Din Djarin, as well as bringing Joel Miller to life in the HBO series adaptation of The Last of Us), the two haven’t yet worked together. They were both in The Equalizer movies, just … not the same one.

All this to say that, well, this is going to be a limited series made of zaddies. (No, I don’t hate that I just wrote that, thank you very much.) Given that it has the same title as the article, we can assume that the series will tell the true crime story, and both Pascal and Harbour are serving as executive producers on the series, which is being written by Steve Conrad.

Two zaddies, one limited series

There are men in this world that I just know I would simply do anything they asked. Both Pedro Pascal and David Harbour fall into that category. I love every single character they’ve ever played because yes, I am shallow and it is because I am attracted to them. But I also just love the energy that both Harbour and Pascal have as performers. So, combine that into something like My Dentist’s Murder Trial, which will seemingly also add in another favorite thing of mine (true crime), and suddenly everything I ever wanted seems possible.

If these two wanted to just do a home improvement show together, I’d watch it. If they went on a road trip together, I’d watch it. But making their working relationship shine in a true crime series? Now that’s really something that I feel I willed into this world purely by being me and being loud about how much I love both David Harbour and Pedro Pascal.

And like, I don’t know, just look at the pictures that Film Updates chose to use to talk about the news. They know what’s up.

I clearly cannot wait to see what My Dentist’s Murder Trial has in store for us, mainly because it’s David Harbour and Pedro Pascal together. Okay, completely because of them, but also murder?! A match made in my own personal heaven.

