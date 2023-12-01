Dave Jones Welcomes Horny Halsin Posts—Just Not From Apartheid Clyde

Each actor in the Baldur’s Gate 3 cast has their own way of navigating the immensely thirsty fanbase. While welcoming to most fans, actor Dave Jones draws the line at a antisemitic-racist-transphobic billionaires.

In addition to a number of NPCs, Jones plays the bulky bear man/druid Halsin. Although initially taken aback by the massive success of BG3, Jones continues to be very welcoming of fan art. Like co-star Tim Downie (Gale), Jones often gives silent “likes” to the very suggestive imagery of his character. Unfortunately, many non-BG3 players only see Halsin as a character you can have sex with that turns into a bear. This is in part due to the virality of one scene from the Panel From Hell release showcase back in July.

Playing the scene a few times for article research (mostly), I can assure you it’s not just choosing to have sex with a bear. Halsin loses his inhibitions and the animal comes out during foreplay. In response, you choose to encourage the beast, decline to take the route, or completely revoke consent. Any choice will eventually pan away tastefully when the moment is right. It’s not the wildest romance scene in the game (probably top three), but it’s definitely the most discussed.

Twitter owner booed by the bear

In mid-October, Elon Musk decided to join in on a two-month-old thread discussing the sex speedruns. While many people speedrun the main Origin characters, some also do this with Halsin’s famous sex scene, too—specifically because of the fact that he turns into a bear. Muskrat replied with a bear and wet emoji before following that up with “bearkake.” So edgy.

Nearly three weeks later, Jones found these tweets. Ratio-ing the walking comic book villain, Jones informed everyone that these tweets immediately made Halsin flaccid. Then, the continued, “Just thought I’d add that ratioing his ass is my legal high.”

It’s no surprise Musk decided to join in. He likes video games and constantly reminds us in the worst ways possible. A few weeks before these tweets, he—without permission—shared a private image of Amber Heard in a Mercy costume (from Overwatch) from when they dated years back. Still, it’s great to see the “hello fellow kids” moment get dunked on by none other than the voice and life of Halsin. I hope this and the scawey pronouns in Jones’ Twitter bio make it very clear that Musk is not welcomed in this space.

To cleanse your eyes after seeing those Musk tweets, check out this amazing Halsin fan art.

Finally, the art that led to this viral clip:

(via r/BaldursGate3, featured image: Larian Studios)

