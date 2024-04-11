Jason (Joel Edgerton) and his wife (Jennifer Connelly) look into each other's eyes.
Category:
TV

Apple TV+ Has Unveiled A New Vision of the Multiverse

Image of Julia Glassman
Julia Glassman
|
Published: Apr 11, 2024 10:00 am

The multiverse is a hot topic in science fiction these days, and Apple TV+’s new series explores one of its darker aspects.

Today, the streamer dropped the first trailer for Dark Matter, a new series that follows a man who wakes up in the wrong universe.

In the trailer, we meet Jason Dessen (Joel Edgerton). Dessen starts off with a lovely wife, Daniela (Jennifer Connelly), and a beautiful home, but he’s kidnapped and wakes up in a strange cell. When he’s released, Jason finds that his entire life is completely different: he’s married to a different woman, and no one knows who he is.

It turns out Jason has been taken to an alternate universe so that another version of him can steal his life. While he tries to find his way home using a strange set of doorways, Daniela begins to suspect that the Jason in her life isn’t the same man she married.

Here’s the show’s official description from Apple TV+:

Hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of the decade, “Dark Matter” is a story about the road not taken. The series will follow Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who — one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago — is abducted into an alternate version of his life. Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the mind-bending landscape of lives he could have lived. In this labyrinth of realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.

Dark Matter is based on the novel by Blake Crouch.

Along with Edgerton and Connelly, the cast of Dark Matter includes Alice Braga, Jimmi Simpson, Dayo Okeniyi and Oakes Fegley.

The first two episodes of Dark Matter will hit Apple TV+ on May 8, with one episode dropping every Wednesday until June 26.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

