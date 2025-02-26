‘Daredevil’s Charlie Cox nearly ruined one major ‘Spider-Man’ cameo

Celebrity friendships are great! Unless they…ruin cameos because they just want to hang out. That’s what happened with Charlie Cox and Andrew Garfield.

Cox returned as Matt Murdock in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home. While I was beyond excited to see my boy Matt back in action, the film ended up having some big cameos that took over. I’m talking about Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returning to their Spider-Man roots. Both actors joined the cast as their own version of Peter Parker and, well, fans were excited.

It was also the worst kept secret in all of Hollywood. Andrew Garfield was spotted ordering pizza in Atlanta, Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire went out together…we all knew what was happening. But Charlie Cox shared that he also contributed to that time in history where we all had to pretend like we didn’t know Garfield and Maguire were in the movie.

During a roundtable discussion with his Daredevil co-stars, Cox shared that he texted Garfield while in Atlanta. He said the two are friends and he was the one who told Garfield that he was in the same movie as him and they decided to go out to dinner together. In Atlanta. Where fans knew Spider-Man: No Way Home was filming…

“We went to go to a restaurant together and we didn’t think about it. We were just like, ‘Where should we meet?’ and ‘Let’s go here’. And we showed up to this restaurant. And we walked in. And then we both had this moment of like, ‘Oh… This is not a good look.” Cox went on to say that the two sat at a table that had them facing away from each other to look less suspicious which I would have paid good money to witness.

Charlie Cox on secretly meeting up with Andrew Garfield while filming ‘SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME’ pic.twitter.com/zEjwGd0lWA — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) February 25, 2025

Oh how I love my superhero boys who are bad at keeping secrets

It would be so easy to just go to someone’s home for dinner or to DoorDash food and flag that you don’t want to see the person in the flesh. Those options exist. And yet the boys of Marvel continue to not think past the present and put themselves in these tricky situations. Personally? I love it.

These actors are all friends with each other, why would they think about hiding and not hanging out together? For fans, that might seem like an obvious thing NOT to do but I love that these guys are just like “we’re in the same movie, let’s hang!” But Cox and Garfield join a wonderful line up of actors who…just can’t help but spoil things on accident.

Tom Holland has done it repeatedly, Mark Ruffalo famously spoiled Infinity War but we all thought he was joking and that was just a more recent example. He’s done it a lot. Sometimes, you’re not thinking of Kevin Feige yelling at you for spoiling things and so you just want to go out and hang with a friend in a very popular city where Marvel films things.

