Danny Trejo Rescues a Baby From an Overturned Car, Is Officially the New Superman

Danny Trejo is known for playing a lot of villains and anti-heroes, but he proved on Wednesday how much of a real-life hero he was by helping to rescue a baby from an overturned car in Los Angeles.

The 75-year-old actor leapt into action, according to CNN, after seeing two vehicles crash, causing one to roll over. The flipped vehicle that was lying on its roof still had a baby strapped in a car seat inside. Trejo attempted to crawl through the broken car window, but couldn’t get the seat belt to unlatch. Thankfully, a fellow bystander, Monica Jackson, was able to free the belt from the other side, and they were able to save the baby.

Trejo told a photographer who was at the scene that the only thing that saved the baby was being in that car seat. Reports say that three people were taken to the hospital, but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Actor Danny Trejo helped rescue a baby trapped in an overturned car after a collision at a Los Angeles intersection. “Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else,” he said. “And that’s the way I live.” https://t.co/0w1zmA4dmo pic.twitter.com/qZD78bLaOc — ABC News (@ABC) August 8, 2019

“Everything good that has happened to me has happened as a direct result of helping someone else,” Trejo told CNN affiliate KABC. “Everything.” And this can be traced all the way back to the beginning of Trejo’s career. While serving a prison sentence in San Quentin, he became a boxer but also joined a 12-step program that helped him become sober and he began helping other people as a youth drug counselor. It was when a teenage patient asked for his assistance in dealing with cocaine problems on the set of Runaway Train that Trejo ended up getting a job as an extra in the film’s prison scenes.

From there, he caught the eye of author, Edward Bunker, who had also served time with Trejo in San Quentin and offered him $320 per day to train Eric Roberts for a boxing scene. Director Andrei Konchalovsky liked Trejo’s work and decided to offer him a small role in the film as a boxer. From then on, Trejo has been one of the most notable working actors in Hollywood. From television to film, his presence is always a delightful addition to whatever he’s in.

Trejo’s career is a reminder of the importance of giving people second chances and giving them the opportunity to pay it forward. Trejo has done that, and time and time again, it has paid off. Despite it being very hard to find a screengrab of him smiling, I’ve always heard amazing things about Trejo, so this case of altruism doesn’t shock me in the least.

Machete saves the day once more!

(via CNN, image: Funny or Die/IMDB)

