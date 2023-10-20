Composer Danny Elfman Sued (Again) for Sexual Harassment

Danny Elfman, legendary composer and musician, is being sued for sexual harassment. On October 19, a woman going by Jane Doe XX filed charges against Elfman in Maryland.

Doe XX claims from 1997 to 2002, Elfman sexually abused her. Apparently, this isn’t the first time Elfman has been sued for sexual harassment, either. In 2018, composer Nomi Abadi sued Elfman for sexual harassment. As reported in Rolling Stone, Abadi claimed Elfman masturbated in front of her on more than one occasion, without her consent. Although Elfman says the “allegations are simply not true,” he agreed to pay her $830,000 in a settlement. Abadi took Elfman to court again in July of this year for failure to pay $85,000 of the money promised.

Another man abusing power

The Hollywood Reporter detailed the charges filed by Doe XX as being similar to Abadi’s claims. Doe XX met Elfman at a party when she was 21 and he was 47. As a student trying to get into the music industry, Elfman seemed to want her as a “protégé,” taking Doe XX to industry parties and events. He also invited her to stay at his home in the Los Angeles area while she found her own apartment.

Things may have appeared professional while they were in public, but any time they were alone, it was allegedly a different matter.

Elfman “removed all of his clothing until he was completely nude, and walked around nude in front of Plaintiff, exposing his genitals. Defendant Elfman expressed to Plaintiff that this was the only way he could work, be creative, and successful.” Due to Elfman’s prominence in the entertainment industry, the plaintiff felt “she had no choice but to always comply with his requests, and Plaintiff felt this was a condition of their continued relationship.” The Hollywood Reporter

If those allegations weren’t gross enough, Doe XX also says she occasionally slept in the bed with Elfman, just to sleep, which she did over the blankets and fully clothed. The plaintiff claims Elfman told her, “Every time you have ever slept next to me, I would masturbate next to you.” After that, she cut ties.

You may not know Elfman’s face or even his name, but I guarantee you know his music. In the 1980s, he fronted the band Oingo Boingo. “Weird Science” and “Dead Man’s Party” are among their most famous songs. After his time in the rock band, Elfman turned his career to composing movie soundtracks, often pairing with director Tim Burton. Elfman wrote all the songs for The Nightmare Before Christmas and provided the singing voice for Jack Skellington.

His music plays in my house weekly, if not daily. To hear that multiple women have accused him of sexual misconduct feels like a disgusting betrayal. Once again, a talented man in power has let us all down.

(via The Hollywood Reporter, featured image: Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

