Third Woman Comes Forward Alleging Sexual Assault by Nick Carter

There is a new lawsuit against Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter, who has been in hot water for years but has never faced actual criminal charges. This time, he is being accused of assaulting a 15-year-old girl multiple times. Because of Carter’s Las Vegas address, the lawsuit was filed in Clark County District Court. The details emerging are staggering and hard to stomach, which makes us wonder why he has been able to seemingly avoid the media onslaught against him that we have seen around others?

The lawsuit alleges that he raped the girl, now an adult referred to as “A.R.,” in a bedroom on his yacht. It also claims that he knowingly gave her alcohol and drugs, but the yacht isn’t the only incident mentioned. There are two other times where Carter is alleged to have assaulted the teenager: once on a bus and another time on a boat. While Nick was never charged with a crime, the plaintiff apparently reported the incidents to her mother, who then contacted the police.

This is not the first accusation against the boyband singer. In a lawsuit filed last December, a woman named “Shay” Ruth accused him of raping her when she was 17 and he was 21. That lawsuit also claimed that Carter gave her alcohol, similar to the one just filed by “A.R.” Singer Melissa Schuman has also accused Carter of rape. She had claimed the incident took place in 2003, but by time she came forward, the statute of limitations had expired, and no charges were filed.

Nick Carter has seemingly continued to escape the level of backlash that we’ve seen for some other stars who have had even one accusation, much less three. I was a HUGE Backstreet Boys fan. Because of this, I have kept up with a lot of their happenings even until this day, and I just do not think Carter has faced many consequences. So I wonder why this is? He was a baby-faced heartthrob when the boyband skyrocketed to fame. Throughout their career, he has remained one of the most popular and desired band members. Maybe people just do not know about these allegations. Maybe people are over all of it and just can’t be outraged anymore. I cannot explain it. But I think it is worth discussing.

Carter has denied all allegations. Earlier this year, in light of his December lawsuit, his lawyers filed a counterclaim stating that his accusers were just taking advantage of the #MeToo movement. They went on to call them “opportunists,” despite how many times we’ve discussed the ridiculousness of assertions like that, considering what women often go through when coming forward with allegations like this. Whatever happens, I hope that justice is served.

