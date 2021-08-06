comScore Radcliffe Brings Glitter And Voguing to The Oregon Trail

Daniel Radcliffe Dances to Discotheque in Assless Chaps on Oregon Trail

By Alyssa ShotwellAug 6th, 2021, 10:49 am
 

Daniel Radcliffe in season three of "Miracle Workers." (Image: TBS)

The most recent episode of Miracle Workers features Daniel Radcliffe singing “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain” in his most dramatic costume yet: black, sparkling assless chaps and a feathered collar.

Needless to say, we are here for it.

Many Twitter users compared this routine to Tom Holland’s iconic “Umbrella” routine from Lip Sync Battle. Others were reminded of Alan Cumming 1998 performance in Cabaret.


Native show writer Kelly D’Angelo cites Rocky Horror Picture show as a source of inspiration. Pitched and scripted by D’Angelo, Taylor Cox wrote the episode out with the rest of their team. 

TBS’s Miracle Workers was created by a former writer for SNL and architect of Man Seeking Woman, Simon Rich. While Radcliffe plays Reverend Ezekiel Brown on the Oregon Trail this season, each season features a new setting. In this workplace-comedy anthology, Radcliffe stars alongside Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Jon Bass, Lolly Adefope and Karan Soni.

Even the mixed reactions had to appreciate the makeup (Brigette Hennech) and costume work (Christina Mongini.)

Created from the Black and brown NYC ballroom scenes of the ’60s, voguing became recognized in popular culture when used in Madonna’s chart-hit “Vogue.” Documentaries like Burning in Paris and Disclosure, reality TV shows like Ru Paul’s Drag Race, and Emmy Award-nominated shows like POSE have all given better context to where the house dance originated.

Showrunner Daniel Mirk and Robert Padnick told Entertainment Weekly that Radcliffe was excited as soon as it was pitched to him.

“He developed the dance with a choreographer and practiced it extensively on his own time, and obviously his hard work paid off because the routine is amazing.”

Add this routine to the list of reasons to love Daniel Radcliffe. This goes right under not having any of Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling’s TERF BS.

Tens across the board.

(via Twitter, featured image: TBS)

