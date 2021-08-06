Daniel Radcliffe Dances to Discotheque in Assless Chaps on Oregon Trail

The most recent episode of Miracle Workers features Daniel Radcliffe singing “She’ll Be Coming ‘Round the Mountain” in his most dramatic costume yet: black, sparkling assless chaps and a feathered collar.

Needless to say, we are here for it.

I’ve said for YEARS than Daniel Radcliffe has incredible comedic timing and he was being WASTED in dramas. https://t.co/uQxuCxYb4O — Deep Space Fine (@thisismewhatevs) August 5, 2021

Daniel Radcliffe as reverend Ezekiel Brown in Miracle Workers Oregon trail (2021) pic.twitter.com/so3dC2mq8P — Dan’s Emmy award 2022 campaign manager KAT 🐱 🐍 (@KatRadcliffes) August 4, 2021

oh i wonder why daniel radcliffe is trendi- pic.twitter.com/54ts1Q6Fcr — phoenix wrong (@applepiepax) August 5, 2021

I didn’t have Daniel Radcliffe as a priest doing a a gloriously high camp drag performance circa 1840s Oregon on my 2021 bingo card, but here we are I guess pic.twitter.com/qN4GUjAYWU — Frederick (@notquitezennor) August 4, 2021

Many Twitter users compared this routine to Tom Holland’s iconic “Umbrella” routine from Lip Sync Battle. Others were reminded of Alan Cumming 1998 performance in Cabaret.

1 shot of snake oil gives you courage. 2 shots & you’re channeling Alan Cumming (around the mountain) ala Cabaret. 😅 pic.twitter.com/elC8UpfT57 — Daniel Eddy (@danieleddyz) August 4, 2021



Native show writer Kelly D’Angelo cites Rocky Horror Picture show as a source of inspiration. Pitched and scripted by D’Angelo, Taylor Cox wrote the episode out with the rest of their team.

some people fight wildfires. some people teach children. I put Daniel Radcliffe in a rocky-horror-esque feverdream musical number with assless chaps. 🍑 We all have our part. #MiracleWorkers https://t.co/R5bsefy1aF — Kelly Lynne D’Angelo ✨ (@kellylynnedang) August 4, 2021

TBS’s Miracle Workers was created by a former writer for SNL and architect of Man Seeking Woman, Simon Rich. While Radcliffe plays Reverend Ezekiel Brown on the Oregon Trail this season, each season features a new setting. In this workplace-comedy anthology, Radcliffe stars alongside Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Jon Bass, Lolly Adefope and Karan Soni.

Even the mixed reactions had to appreciate the makeup (Brigette Hennech) and costume work (Christina Mongini.)

that is definitely an effect someone would wear for butch queen vogue fem tho. — . (@mikelledstreet) August 4, 2021

Created from the Black and brown NYC ballroom scenes of the ’60s, voguing became recognized in popular culture when used in Madonna’s chart-hit “Vogue.” Documentaries like Burning in Paris and Disclosure, reality TV shows like Ru Paul’s Drag Race, and Emmy Award-nominated shows like POSE have all given better context to where the house dance originated.

Showrunner Daniel Mirk and Robert Padnick told Entertainment Weekly that Radcliffe was excited as soon as it was pitched to him.

“He developed the dance with a choreographer and practiced it extensively on his own time, and obviously his hard work paid off because the routine is amazing.”

Add this routine to the list of reasons to love Daniel Radcliffe. This goes right under not having any of Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling’s TERF BS.

Tens across the board.

(via Twitter, featured image: TBS)

