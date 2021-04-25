comScore Daniel Kaluuya Swept Awards Season, As He Should | The Mary Sue

Daniel Kaluuya Swept Awards Season, As He Should

CONGRATS ON YOUR OSCAR, DANIEL!!!!

By Rachel LeishmanApr 25th, 2021, 8:53 pm

Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah

It’s truly great to see an actor sweep an awards for a role they absolutely smashed and that’s what happened with Daniel Kaluuya this year. Playing Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, Daniel Kaluuya has been taking in win after win this season and he just took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his work and as he should.

Kaluuya is one of our greatest actors. Whether you know him from his work on Skins or came into Kaluuya with Get Out and Widows, he shows us time and time again just how talented he is. And I’m so happy that he got the Oscar for Judas and the Black Messiah but this is just the beginning. There’s still so much of Kaluuya’s career ahead of him and I just know that he’s going to have plenty more awards coming his way (or at least, he should).

His speech was beautiful and wholesome and he also said it was amazing his parents had sex and had him? (I love him so much.)

You can see part of his speech here!

But Kaluuya also reminded us all of the work that still needs to be done to make this world a better place for everyone. While Daniel Kaluuya is taking tomorrow off because he’s parting tonight, he did use his speech to inspire those listening to do their part and put in the work that Fred Hampton started and I hope that people listen to Kaluyya and take his speech to heart.

Twitter was very excited for the win! And as we all should!

Congratulations to Daniel Kaluuya! Your win is so deserved and I can’t wait to see you win more to come!

(image: Warner Bros.)

