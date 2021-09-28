Imagine you’re Daniel Craig. You’re James Bond and you’re above average height, but you’re not the 6’4″ former wrestler known as Dave Bautista. You’re in a scene, you’re being the Bond we’ve come to know and love, and then you accidentally punch Bautista in the face and break his nose. What would you do?

Because I’d do the exact same thing that Craig did and hightail it out of there and send some chocolates after the fact. While filming Spectre, the actor accidentally hit Bautista, who he says was very sweet about the entire situation. “I threw a punch and hit him on the nose,” Craig said on a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show. “I heard this crack and I was like ‘Oh God no’ and ran away. I thought he was going to come after me, but he was so sweet.”

Talking to Graham Norton about the moment, he made it clear that fellow No Time to Die star Rami Malek is also team “run away.”

The moral here is quite simple: Dave Bautista probably won’t care if it’s an accident, but that doesn’t mean the rest of us are going to risk going toe to toe with him if we accidentally punch him. Daniel Craig might have gotten his knee blown out by Bautista, but he was right to turn and run.

(via The AV Club, image: MGM)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Director Daniel Destin Cretton and co-writer Dave Callaham share their favorite reactions to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. (via Yahoo!)

The Boys spin-off in the works at Amazon Prime Video with new showrunners. (via The Hollywood Reporter)

“Senate Republicans blocked a House-passed bill to suspend the debt limit and avert a government shutdown from advancing in the Senate on Monday.” (via CNN)

They’re still trying to make the original David Ayer cut of Suicide Squad happen with these pictures. (via CBR)

“Britney Spears had a lot to say about the revelations in a recent documentary about her conservatorship battle, with the star mocking “the effort” that the filmmakers underwent.” (via E! Online)

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below.

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]