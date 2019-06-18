comScore Dan Levy's Acceptance Speech: 'Kindness Always Wins!' | The Mary Sue
Things We Saw Today: Dan Levy’s Acceptance Speech For Best Comedic Performance

by | 5:56 pm, June 18th, 2019

Yesterday actor Dan Levy won the MTV Award for “Best Comedic Performance” due to his amazing work as David Rose on the show Schitt’s Creek, a delicious feel-good comedy experience.

In his short-but-sweet speech, he thanks his fellow cast members, his hilarious father (and co-star and show co-creator) Eugene Levy, then said: “If I have taken anything away from making Schitt’s Creek, it’s that kindness always wins, that love is best served unconditionally, and that wearing sweaters in the dead of summer is a very, very bad idea. […] Happy Pride!”

Ahh, that’s good content.

