Things We Saw Today: Dan Levy’s Acceptance Speech For Best Comedic Performance
— dan levy (@danjlevy) June 18, 2019
Yesterday actor Dan Levy won the MTV Award for “Best Comedic Performance” due to his amazing work as David Rose on the show Schitt’s Creek, a delicious feel-good comedy experience.
In his short-but-sweet speech, he thanks his fellow cast members, his hilarious father (and co-star and show co-creator) Eugene Levy, then said: “If I have taken anything away from making Schitt’s Creek, it’s that kindness always wins, that love is best served unconditionally, and that wearing sweaters in the dead of summer is a very, very bad idea. […] Happy Pride!”
Ahh, that’s good content.
(image: Screengrab)
- Den of Geek gives you a handy guide for breaking down all the Easter Eggs for season three of the finale season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones, now streaming on Netflix. (via Den of Geek)
- British Channel ITV bans all-male comedy writing teams. (via Vulture)
-
The video game industry made $43 billion in revenue last year. The workers responsible for that profit deserve to collectively bargain as part of a union. I’m glad to see unions like @IATSE and the broader @GameWorkers movement organizing such workers. https://t.co/Ia5gMG2v0w
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 18, 2019
- America’s Ass needs America’s Beard. (via Vox)
- We almost got another Odinson brother in Thor: The Dark World. (via CBR)
- Superman is bulking up for us all and I guess also for that new Witcher show.
View this post on Instagram
Having a little flashback to my days in Budapest on The Witcher and found this photo. I like it because it shows that it doesn’t take huge weights everyday to achieve results. I was doing everything I could in a busy busy schedule to try and get something in, whenever I could. During this period I learned that it’s not the weight that matters, it’s the workout. So if you’re shy about going to the gym because there is always someone next to you using mahoosive weights, don’t be. You do your weights, just make every workout count. You might end up looking better than the fella or lady next to you that’s using those heavy weights. I also wanted to give a massive shout-out to Adam at Flex Gym. Adam went out of his way to help make sure I could get some training in, no matter the time of day or night, he’d open the gym so I could throw some weights (big or little!) around. Thank you my friend. I hope to see you soon! @FlexGymBudapest #YouDoYou #GymStuff
Tuesday comes from the Old English word Tewesday, meaning “Tīw’s Day”, the day of Tiw or Týr, the god of single combat, and law and justice in Norse mythology.
