Damon Lindelof, the screenwriter behind Lost, The Leftovers, and Watchmen is working on a future Star Wars film. While details on the title are few and far between, Deadline reported that he is co-writing it, plus there’s another major franchise director attached.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who directed two episodes of Ms. Marvel, is also reportedly working on the unnamed title. According to Deadline, the director was confirmed early on so that she could have input on the development of the film, which is still in the progress of being written.

While some sources believe that Taika Waititi’s Star Wars film (another title with few public details) will be out next, Deadline continues: “This Star Wars feature seems to have the most momentum out of all all the films currently in development at the studio.” In an exclusive with The Hollywood Reporter, it was also revealed that Lindelof organized a two-week secret writing session packed with screenwriting giants like Patrick Somerville of Station Eleven, Rayna McClendon of Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andy Greenwald of Briarpatch, before he and co-writer Justin Britt-Gibson began finalizing the script.

It’s no secret that Lucasfilm is developing multiple projects destined for the big screen, but Disney’s release schedule doesn’t have any Star Wars cinematic titles listed until 2025. Instead, shows like The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, Andor and more are being given preference for the next two years.

As a result, both Star Wars movies are being given more room to breathe and develop, under the influence of both Lindelof and Obaid-Chinoy in one case. Lindelof is a long-term Star Wars fan, but has never worked on any titles creatively. We can hope that him entering the game now means that it’s for a script he’s passionate about, and one that he will do justice to.

(featured image: Lucasfilm)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]