Her Mother Researched Spiders in the Amazon but That Doesn’t Mean Dakota Johnson Gets the Joke

Dakota Johnson is no stranger to being a part of a meme online, so when she was asked about one that went viral from Madame Web’s trailer, she used that charm and comedy we know her to have so incredibly well and made an even better joke out of the situation.

When the trailer dropped for Madame Web, many online latched on to one moment in the trailer: A voiceover from Dakota Johnson’s Cassandra says, “He was in the Amazon with my mom when she was researching spiders right before she died.” It has since become some kind of collective moment where we all scream and cheer when it is said in the trailers, and we made a whole meme out of it at the time.

So it was only a matter of time before someone asked Dakota Johnson about it, right? I guess they weren’t prepared for Johnson’s dry sense of humor to make this as awkward as can be. When talking with HuffPost UK, she was asked about the moment, but she had some questions of her own. “Why did that go viral? Somebody brought this up and I have no idea what it’s about,” she said. “But isn’t any sentence out of context … out of context? What a silly thing … ‘He was in the Amazon researching spiders with my mom before she died.’ That seems like a basic storyline to me, but maybe I’m just underneath it.”

Personally, I think we should know better by now than to go toe-to-toe with Johnson when it comes to things like this. Did we not learn from her interaction with Ellen DeGeneres? I guess people just really wanted to know what she thought about it.

But now, in true Dakota Johnson, that ended up becoming a meme because she did say “Isn’t any sentence out of context … out of context?” and that right there can be used in any situation we find ourselves in.

I will be quoting this for the rest of my life pic.twitter.com/Ic57UIF36X — Raven Brunner (@raventbrunner) February 8, 2024

A Dakota Johnson meme is a great one

Whether it is Johnson talking about how she loves limes and then revealing that’s a lie or destroying everything about Ellen that people thought they loved by calling DeGeneres a liar right on primetime television, there are moments in Johnson’s career that have now become iconic.

Personally, I fully believe that she knows exactly what she is doing. This interview had to be something she was prepped on before the press tour started because we do live in a journalistic society where hot topics online are often going to be asked about. So Johnson was probably briefed on the meme and what people were saying.

If not, her reaction to it was still kind of perfect because it shows that she just simply does not care. So now, at least, we have another Dakota Johnson meme added to our lineup. Add it to the folders, kids, because sometimes, you just need to say that a sentence out of context is always out of context!

