Daisy Edgar-Jones may be gearing up to be play a perfect Jane Austen character

We always have to take rumored castings with a grain of salt. But having Daisy Edgar-Jones play one of Jane Austen’s most iconic characters is one rumor I am willing to believe. Bring me Edgar-Jones in the Regency era! I need it more than anything else.

According to the Daily Mail, Edgar-Jones is set to play Elizabeth Bennet in a Netflix adaptation of Jane Austen’s Pride & Prejudice. The outlet said that scripts were being worked on by Dolly Alderton and that casting for Mr. Darcy is underway but nothing has been announced yet. While we don’t know anything about this or whether or not it is true, I’d like to declare that this is really good casting.

Many are requesting a Normal People reunion by suggesting that Paul Mescal play Mr. Darcy. “The fans have spoken Paul Mescal is the only natural fit for Mr. Darcy, if Daisy Edgar-Jones is Elizabeth Bennet,” one user wrote on X.

Really, there doesn’t seem to be another choice in the eyes of the internet. They are all instantly invested in a Mescal/Edgar-Jones reunion.

Paul Mescal you could break the internet again ? https://t.co/yseccyML8i — Meredith Loftus (@MeredithLoftus) October 11, 2024

Many are demanding it. “Paul Mescal answer your phone.” Personally, I’d be down for her to check another heartthrob off her list. She has worked with Mescal, Sebastian Stan, Andrew Garfield, Glen Powell, and Jacob Elordi. She has quite the line-up and why not cast someone new as Darcy? I also wouldn’t be mad about Mescal’s take on Fitzwilliam.

All that aside, the Netflix adaptation is rumored to be a show. Meaning we will have more of the Bennet sisters and having the series be a slow burn does excite me. All the Bennet sisters having their time? That sounds perfect.

But I am more focused on Edgar-Jones as Lizzie.

A brilliant choice for Lizzie

The Bennet sisters mean a lot to young women everywhere. It was one of the first novels that featured women having some kind of agency in their love lives and we got to watch as Lizzie stood up for herself and her sister, Jane, throughout Austen’s story. Every adaptation of Pride & Prejudice since has reminded us of Lizzie’s strength as a woman and I really do think Edgar-Jones is going to nail it.

Edgar-Jones has a way of playing the strength of a character in a way that doesn’t overpower other aspects of them. In Twisters, her version of Kate had a lot of trauma she was working through when Javi (Anthony Ramos) brought her back into storm chasing. But spending time with Tyler (Glen Powell) allowed her to open up and smile while still holding that pain that Kate had. It was a brilliant performance and seeing how Edgar-Jones navigated it makes me excited for what she could do with Lizzie.

I think she’s one of our best actresses out there and I do hope that this is real. With a perfect casting for Lizzie Bennet, I really hope Netflix nails the rest of the Bennet sisters and our beloved Fitzwilliam Darcy. If this isn’t actually happening, well…I will be upset.

