Daft Punk Has Called It Quits and I’m Going to Cry While Listening to My Favorite Songs

Honestly, I find myself speechless after watching this Epilogue video of Daft Punk where they announce their retirement. For 28 years, almost my entire life, these two have been inspiring change and cultivating new kinds of music via their extensive catalog of work, and I was hoping to one day, when this pandemic is over, to see them live. I guess it’s time to bury that hope and hold onto the kind of music that revolutionized the industry as a whole.

The electronic music duo was formed in France in 1993 by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter. Throughout the years, they found success in combining different elements of music. They went from funk to techno, and then from rock to synthpop and more. And each album that came out, from Homework to Random Access Memories, was even more iconic than the last and changed what we knew about music in general.

What made them even more distinct is that whatever they did or wherever they played, they always wore their recognizable robot personas that involved helmets and matching gloves. It was a clever way to keep their identities hidden while living their own lives with their own families. Even now that they’ve entered retirement, I think of it as a brilliant move to guarantee them anonymity.

I don’t think this is the end of this duo making music. It’s in their blood and will always be part of them. But I do think it’s the end of these two making music under the guise of Daft Punk. What they leave behind is an extensive collective of genre bending music and a fanbase that will never forget how they felt the first time they listened to Daft Punk.

*Sees new Daft Punk video* “OH BOY” *5 minutes later* pic.twitter.com/AaEiwKy3xZ — Oshman 47 (@DaveOshry) February 22, 2021

I pixeled a little fan art about 2 weeks ago, and I was trying to figure out when to post it here. I suppose today is that day. Thank you for everything, Daft Punk 😟❤️ pic.twitter.com/hQ4SgFwCsu — Kadabura (@KadaburaDraws) February 22, 2021

28 years.

12 Grammy nominations and 6 wins.

4 studio albums.

2 documentaries and 2 movies.

2 live albums.

1 soundtrack.

1 Daft Punk.

Thanks for the ride, boys. pic.twitter.com/TdSVyKzEjR — 🍒 artie 🍒 MOURNING (@interstelarcana) February 22, 2021

Daft Punk. Game changers.

Legends.

🤖🤖 1993 – 2021 pic.twitter.com/p6BUJQAa9n — Defected Records (@DefectedRecords) February 22, 2021

In light of the Daft Punk news, I highly recommend checking out Interstella 5555 if you’re feeling nostalgic. It’s a 2003 anime of their entire Discovery album, with an original story but no dialogue. It’s dope. pic.twitter.com/iAsdqYq8dX — Joshua Wittenkeller (@TheJWittz) February 22, 2021

man this sucks RIP Daft Punk, one of the greatest of all time pic.twitter.com/78SwDRNT3q — CircleToonsHD (@CircleToonsHD) February 22, 2021

thank you daft punk for giving us amazing music and for helping me find my calling in life. your music will never die! 🤖🤖✨ #ThankYouDaftPunk pic.twitter.com/MCMkgOvs48 — mawili 🔗 (@mxrblesoda2) February 22, 2021

After 28 years, I’m extremely thankful for Daft Punk and the music they’ve blessed everyone with. This is and always will be banging tune. We can celebrate their music together! pic.twitter.com/KINf0eaKKl — CHAMPIONS 19x 🏆 (@SamuraiTX90) February 22, 2021

I never got to see Daft Punk live in concert. Down bad pic.twitter.com/dYRFULBG91 — Derek Kudjer (@koojababy) February 22, 2021

After 28 years Daft Punk is ending this hits hard pic.twitter.com/hpQM9YIo8w — Mario Master (@Mario_Master20) February 22, 2021

You brought us Da Funk

You made us Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger

You took us Around The World

You made us feel Alive

You had us hit that play button One More Time Thank you Daft Punk for all you’ve done over the years! pic.twitter.com/g7O3yWbYIq — LumberZach (Wear your freakin mask) (@LumberZach07) February 22, 2021

(image: Jason Merritt/Getty)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]