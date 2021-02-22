Daft Punk Has Called It Quits and I’m Going to Cry While Listening to My Favorite Songs

comScore Daft Punk Has Called It Quits After 28 Years

By Lyra HaleFeb 22nd, 2021, 12:33 pm

Honestly, I find myself speechless after watching this Epilogue video of Daft Punk where they announce their retirement. For 28 years, almost my entire life, these two have been inspiring change and cultivating new kinds of music via their extensive catalog of work, and I was hoping to one day, when this pandemic is over, to see them live. I guess it’s time to bury that hope and hold onto the kind of music that revolutionized the industry as a whole.

The electronic music duo was formed in France in 1993 by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter. Throughout the years, they found success in combining different elements of music. They went from funk to techno, and then from rock to synthpop and more. And each album that came out, from Homework to Random Access Memories, was even more iconic than the last and changed what we knew about music in general.

What made them even more distinct is that whatever they did or wherever they played, they always wore their recognizable robot personas that involved helmets and matching gloves. It was a clever way to keep their identities hidden while living their own lives with their own families. Even now that they’ve entered retirement, I think of it as a brilliant move to guarantee them anonymity.

I don’t think this is the end of this duo making music. It’s in their blood and will always be part of them. But I do think it’s the end of these two making music under the guise of Daft Punk. What they leave behind is an extensive collective of genre bending music and a fanbase that will never forget how they felt the first time they listened to Daft Punk.

Lyra Hale

Lyra (She/Her) is a queer Latinx writer who stans badass women in movies, TV shows, and books. She loves crafting, tostones, and speculating all over queer media. And when not writing she's scrolling through TikTok or rebuilding her book collection.