‘Dad my message was beyond loving’: God forbid Billy Ray Cyrus’ family cares about him

Eyebrows were raised when Billy Ray Cyrus opted to play at Donald Trump’s Liberty Inaugural Ball, and they were raised even more when his performance went drastically wrong.



Of course, nothing that happened on that day could ever be called right, but even so. Cyrus stopped his performance due to technical difficulties with his guitar and eventually snapped, “Y’all want me to sing more or you just want me to get the hell off the stage? I don’t give a damn.” It was awkward as hell (he even had to be escorted off the stage afterwards) and it got people wondering if something was seriously up with him.

And later on, Cyrus’s son Trace took to Instagram to confirm that yes, there was something wrong—or the Cyrus family thought so anyway. But Trace’s post came from a place of love and concern, not anger. It was a direct letter to Cyrus and it began, “Since my earliest memories all I can remember is being obsessed with you and thinking you were the coolest person ever. I wanted to be just like you. The day you adopted me was the happiest day of my life. Sadly the man that I wanted so desperately to be just like I barely recognize now.”

Trace went on, “You may be upset with me for posting this but I really could care less at this point. Me and the girls [Brandi, Miley and Noah Cyrus] have been genuinely worried about you for years but you’ve pushed all of us away.” It’s worth mentioning at this point that Cyrus has suffered from substance abuse issues in the past.

“We are all hanging on to memories of the man we once knew and hoping for the day he returns. You’re not healthy Dad and everyone is noticing it,” Trace continued, before finishing his post with, “I’d love to help you if you would open up and receive the help. You know how to reach me. Till that day comes I will continue to pray for you.”

This was met by, of all things, a threat of legal action. Trace posted on Instagram again on January 25, writing, “Dad my message was beyond loving. I could have been extremely honest about a lot more but I don’t want to put your business out there like that. But for you to threaten me with legal action for wanting you to get help is a disgrace.” He went on, “You should be ashamed of yourself. I will always love you but I no longer respect you as a man. Everyone close to you is terrified to tell you how they really feel. I’m not. Get help.”

It’s clearly a time of great turmoil for the Cyrus family. Trace has indicated via Instagram Stories that his brother Braison is on Billy Ray’s side and is going through something himself. And Miley is reportedly staying out of it, with an inside source telling People, “Miley used to feel overwhelmed by the family drama. She worked hard to remove herself. She’s not about to get involved again.” It’s a mess, and it remains to be seen how or if it’s going to be resolved. But at this point, no-one would blame the younger Cyruses for cutting off their father entirely.

