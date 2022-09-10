D23 Drops New Trailers for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’, ‘Disenchanted’

The D23 Expo dropped some new trailers for their two highly anticipated sequels coming this fall. First up is Hocus Pocus 2, the sequel to the beloved 1993 Halloween comedy. Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy return as the witchy Sanderson sisters, who are brought back to life via (what else) teens meddling with the black flame candle. The three teen girls, Becca (Whitney Peak), Izzy (Belissa Escobedo), and Cassie (Lilia Buckingham) must defend Salem from the child-hungry witches and save the town. The cast includes Sam Richardson, Hannah Waddingham, Froyan Gutierrez, and Tony Hale. And of course, the great Doug Jones reprising his role as friendly zombie Billy Butcherson. The film is directed by Anne Fletcher (The Proposal).

There’s a lot to like in this trailer: kid versions of the Sanderson sisters, spell-casting in a Walgreens, and Najimy riding two Roombas? Sign me UP. Hocus Pocus 2 premieres on September 30 on Disney+.

Another long-awaited sequel is the follow-up to 2007’s Enchanted. Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel return for Disenchanted. The sequel finds Giselle weary of city life, so the family moves to the small town of Monroeville for a more fairy tale-style life. But they find the suburbs less than enchanting, thanks to nasty queen bee Malvina Monroe (Maya Rudolph). When Giselle uses magic to make Monroeville more of a fairy tale, she unleashes a series of wishes that threaten her family and the entire town.

Disenchanted also stars Gabriella Baldacchino, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays. The film is directed by Adam Shankman (Hairspray) and features new songs from Alan Menken and Stephen Schwartz. Disenchanted premieres November 24 on Disney+.

Given the star power and obvious interest in both films, I’m kind of surprised that neither is getting a theatrical release. It’s also worth noting that both films are female-driven, which sets off alarm bells in my mind. If these were more male-geared films, I would bet a theatrical release would be on the table. But promoting and releasing a film in theaters is an expensive proposition these days, and both films will likely drive more subscribers to the already successful Disney+.

