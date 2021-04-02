It’s Friday, and while the world feels less horrible than it was just a few months ago (yay!) things are still not great, and so we think it’s time to use the internet for the only thing it’s really good for: cute videos and pictures of animals to get us to the weekend. Here are a few of the fuzzy friends that we saw this week.

First off, a few from my local zoo. I admit I have a bias here, but honestly, have you seen anything better today than lemurs snacking on camellias? I think not.

Snacks are blooming pic.twitter.com/JvjkEIycIB — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) April 2, 2021

Did you know that lemurs are pollinators? You do now!

I hope you haven’t had enough cute animals eating cute things cutely because next we have a PORCUPINE BIRTHDAY from Cincinnati.

Happy 5th Birthday to the sweetest porcupine ever!!! Thanks to our partners at Simple Truth, Rico got to celebrate with a special cake made of all his favorite treats including a peanut butter cake pop on top! Some of Rico’s friends even came to the party! pic.twitter.com/JU8C4wwmAc — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) April 2, 2021

It’s just a porcupine kind of day. And please: sound on.

Here’s a look at our North American porcupine Alice enjoying some breakfast outside! At the end, you can see Patrick come in for a piece. With the spring season, we love seeing our animals enjoy the warmer weather. #FridayFeedings pic.twitter.com/OGQjNjwKUl — Bronx Zoo (@BronxZoo) April 2, 2021

Next, let’s rewind the week and look at a cutie who went viral on Wednesday for looking like a real-life Pokemon, the silky anteater.

i just learned about the silky anteater and i am going. insane. what is this pic.twitter.com/cXPxx403Xp — c a i t (@kittynouveau) March 31, 2021

And yes, it’s real. It’s also very sleepy. At least during the day, since the silky Anteater is a nocturnal predator.

And now, back to Oregon for some Beaver fun! I hope Maple knows how much I love her.

Maple went on an aquatic woodventure pic.twitter.com/gC5rkubcOI — Oregon Zoo (@OregonZoo) March 30, 2021

And more from Cincinnati, thanks to Fiona the baby hippo!

Fiona has perfected the art of porpoising. This great video is brought to you by Great American Insurance Group. #TeamFiona pic.twitter.com/E93jk3MLO3 — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) April 1, 2021

Does this count as cute or terrifying? And did you know a group of flamingos is called a FLAMBOANCE?!

🦩Happy Tuesday! The flamboyance enjoys hanging out in the green house and catching some sun rays, but when they hear that it’s “lunch time,” they immediately come inside to eat! pic.twitter.com/sqelcSteTP — Columbus Zoo (@ColumbusZoo) March 30, 2021

This baby is definitely cute though.

Our favourite type of waddle 😍 pic.twitter.com/aOBuAw29s0 — Zoos Victoria (@ZoosVictoria) March 30, 2021

And finally, another very cute fuzzy mammal, this one called an Aye-Aye! Though I think, “Eye Eye” might be more appropriate.

Our beloved hand-reared aye-aye, Mifaly, is now over 10 months old! 🎉 When she was born, Mifaly weighed a tiny 65g, one of the smallest aye-ayes on record. Now she is over 1.5kg! ⚖️ 🎥 Zoe Cole pic.twitter.com/sXHWSPCoNw — Jersey Zoo (@JerseyZoo) March 30, 2021

Have you seen any great cute animals this week? Drop some links in the comments!

hes just a little guy :) pic.twitter.com/RrjHLY8VOC — mica (@micaboards) March 31, 2021

(image: Pexels)

