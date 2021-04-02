comScore Here Are Some Cute Animals To Keep Us All Going

Friday Fuzzies: Here Are Some Cute Animals We’re Enjoying Today

That it. That's the post.

By Jessica MasonApr 2nd, 2021, 2:59 pm

a curious lemur

It’s Friday, and while the world feels less horrible than it was just a few months ago (yay!) things are still not great, and so we think it’s time to use the internet for the only thing it’s really good for: cute videos and pictures of animals to get us to the weekend. Here are a few of the fuzzy friends that we saw this week.

First off, a few from my local zoo. I admit I have a bias here, but honestly, have you seen anything better today than lemurs snacking on camellias? I think not.

Did you know that lemurs are pollinators? You do now!

I hope you haven’t had enough cute animals eating cute things cutely because next we have a PORCUPINE BIRTHDAY from Cincinnati.

It’s just a porcupine kind of day. And please: sound on.

Next, let’s rewind the week and look at a cutie who went viral on Wednesday for looking like a real-life Pokemon, the silky anteater.

And yes, it’s real. It’s also very sleepy. At least during the day, since the silky Anteater is a nocturnal predator.

And now, back to Oregon for some Beaver fun! I hope Maple knows how much I love her.

And more from Cincinnati, thanks to Fiona the baby hippo!

Does this count as cute or terrifying? And did you know a group of flamingos is called a FLAMBOANCE?!

This baby is definitely cute though.

And finally, another very cute fuzzy mammal, this one called an Aye-Aye! Though I think, “Eye Eye” might be more appropriate.

Have you seen any great cute animals this week? Drop some links in the comments!

(image: Pexels)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

 

 

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Jessica Mason - Assistant Editor

Jessica Mason (she/her) is a writer based in Portland, Oregon with a focus on fandom, queer representation, and amazing women in film and television. She's a trained lawyer and opera singer as well as a mom and author.