I’m Crying Laughing at Everyone Mocking This Tweet From the Democrats

This is a whole mood. Text “Boy Bye” to 43367 to get this exclusive wallpaper. pic.twitter.com/reWksgbNEz — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) June 15, 2019

Have you ever laughed so hard you cried, but somehow still couldn’t tell if they were tears of joy or sadness? That’s pretty much been our reaction to watching the entire internet (the part of it that is Twitter, anyway) come together to roundly mock the Democrats’ weekend tweet about Donald Trump and the 2020 election.

“How do you mess up an anti-Trump tweet?” you ask. Let me direct your attention to the tweet above from the Democrats, though I warn you that it’s basically the cringe-induction equivalent of staring into the sun. You may not want to look directly at it.

Yes, that is the real, actual official Twitter account of the Democratic National Committee, our best, likely only hope to remove Donald Trump from the White House. If you suddenly feel a massive wave of despair, you’re not alone.

Jesus Christ, we’re going to lose https://t.co/hJiMPg8HFr — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) June 17, 2019

oh fuck we’re gonna lose the House too https://t.co/6XHoWsQ61R — maura quint (@behindyourback) June 17, 2019

we’re definitely going to lose this election https://t.co/aVVIyTyQw8 — Max Temkin (@MaxTemkin) June 17, 2019

It’s like being tasked with taking down the Empire, but having to pull it off with the cast of Spaceballs. Like being in a 007 situation with only Austin Powers to help you. Like when the ’80s cartoon Ninja Turtles tried to help out in the 4Kids version—you get the point.

More simply, this is who we’ve got on our team against fascism:

It doesn’t exactly inspire confidence.

DON DRAPER: What do Democratic voters want? They want clapback. They want “Yas Kween.” They want [unveils exclusive BOY BYE wallpaper] the tea, sis — Jason O. Gilbert (@gilbertjasono) June 17, 2019

as Trump steers the Titanic into another iceberg the Democrats cling to a lifeboat debating which emoji will best describe their feelings https://t.co/bSkw4F8qJz — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) June 17, 2019

Yes, this will be much more effective than impeachment proceedings. https://t.co/qrex6l0l3q — someone stretched out my beagle (@trollprincess) June 17, 2019

there are concentration camps at the border https://t.co/v8JsAlbjG6 — jaboukie (@jaboukie) June 17, 2019

To those who argue “Dem leaders have a secret plan” and “trust them, they’re playing the long game,” I submit the tweet below. https://t.co/FXfTzJcHjV — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) June 17, 2019

Look, we know that whoever is handling this social media account isn’t in the business of crafting public policy personally, and they can’t be expected to stick to the bleakness of our current political landscape 100% of the time (no one can), but we’d like them to find an outlet that isn’t … whatever this is. Please. Hell, even Donald Trump is doing a better job of making Democrats sound cool than this tweet did:

I don’t think @realDonaldTrump understands that calling Democrats a ‘Motley Crew’ makes them seem more cool. Quick, somebody make T-shirts! 🤣https://t.co/gybqlL836U — Alex Morash (@AlexMorash) June 17, 2019

They have any number of real ways to make the case for why any one of their approximately infinite 2020 presidential candidates (though some more than others) should appeal to the youths more than Donald Trump, from social issues to the economy:

Trump promised to raise wages and help working Americans. The reality: Corporations are raking in profits while American workers get left behind. https://t.co/iJVd7Lf2uq pic.twitter.com/RMbtMCkjJI — CAP Action 🏳️‍🌈 (@CAPAction) June 17, 2019

It’s time for us to decide: Are we going to be a country that only helps the rich and powerful get richer and more powerful, or are we going to be a country that invests in its future? Our #CancelMyDebt bill will do better for students, families, & our economy. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 13, 2019

For generations, lenders have given African American & Latino families fewer loans at worse terms than similar white borrowers. Tech alone won’t fix the problem. A new analysis found that discrimination is hardwired into lending algorithms. I want answers. https://t.co/3FNd8bljfg — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) June 12, 2019

This is a lie. Without your interference, Puerto Rico and these other disaster-impacted areas would have received disaster relief aid months ago. Fortunately, Democrats remained resolute and got this done. Now get the money to the communities who need it ASAP. https://t.co/LY2wCrHNY3 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) June 6, 2019

This #PrideMonth, let’s not forget that Trump turned his back on transgender servicemembers who wanted to serve our country. On day one, I’ll reverse his immoral ban. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 15, 2019

A study shows more than 1 in 5 Black women report maternal mistreatment. This is a crisis. Black women are dying and they must be heard. Congress must pass my Maternal CARE Act to ensure Black and minority women receive the care they deserve. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 15, 2019

Everyone deserves access to safe, affordable, and comprehensive reproductive health care and we won’t stop fighting to defend that right.https://t.co/sJqxRzenLa — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 14, 2019

So-called “conversion therapy” is a fraudulent and harmful practice, condemned by the medical community. Congress must pass the bill I’ve cosponsored to ban this practice in all 50 states. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 9, 2019

Seriously, we have a president claiming exoneration by way of a special prosecutor who stood up at a press conference and essentially said, “The president didn’t not commit a crime,” claiming every bit of negative information about him is fake in full totalitarian style, doing too many awful things to even get into here, all while the Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives continue to put off impeachment, but not because they don’t think it’s warranted. The 2020 election is apparently our only hope.

But oh boy is it fun to dunk on this bad tweet!

(featured image: NBC)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—