The King of Monsters Stomps Through the First Crunchyroll Loves Collection of the Year! Godzilla Preorders Are Live!

We’re about a month away from the brawl of the century that insists on making us choose between Godzilla and King Kong. I’m of the belief that life’s too short and we should just Road To El Dorado gif the whole thing so the monster boys can shake hands like gentlemen … but I also like a good fight, so …

via GIPHY

At least there’s nothing but love for this Crunchyroll collection.

The Crunchyroll Loves series has given fans fantastically nerdy streetwear from the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and the works of Junji Ito. They’ve also done looks for series like The God of High School, Mob Psycho, and Gundam Wing. You probably see where I’m going with this. That’s right, Crunchyroll has partnered with Toho International to produce a collection of Godzilla looks!

Could they possibly be playing favorites? Is this a prediction on who will win the fight come March 31st? Or is it not that deep because Godzilla is a Japanese property and Crunchyroll focuses on that sort of thing. Either way, we’re getting a bunch of cool looks, and we have ALL of it here for you to check out!

Clothing isn’t the only thing Crunchyroll Loves this time around, they’re also releasing an artbook and figures! This is the first time a Crunchyroll Loves launch is releasing more than clothing, and on top of that, it’s the largest selection of looks they’ve had for one of these launches!

But let’s backtrack and spend some time with this here artbook.

According to Crunchyroll’s press release:

“GODZILLA: Cover Compendium” is an 80-page art book from IDW Publishing that will highlight their multiple comic series. The book cover was designed exclusively by Crystal Cheung for this Crunchyroll Loves collection. It will feature King Ghidorah, Rodan, Anguirus, Mothra, Mechagodzilla, Hedorah, Titanosaurus, and many more from a wide variety of artists including Arthur Adams, Eric Powell, James Stoke, Bob Eggleton, and Jeff Zornow.

And now? The figures, in collaboration with Medicom Toy:

As you can see, these figures show a much more laid-back (and colorful) depiction of Godzilla. What? Just because he’s the King of Monsters doesn’t mean he can’t take a self-care break where he focuses on himself.

The preorder link is live right now and will be active until March 8th. The collection won’t be available after that, so be sure to order while you can!

(images: Crunchyroll)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]