A Vengeful Half-Fae and a Fallen Angel Unite in Sarah J. Maas’s Sizzling Fantasy Romance House of Earth and Blood

Half-Fae and half-human Bryce Quinlan is the protagonist of Sarah J. Maas’s House of Earth and Blood, from her new series Crescent City—and we were immediately pulled into Bryce’s predicament. Bryce had the perfect life until a demon killed her best friends, launching her onto a path of vengeance. She’ll need the help of a rebellious Fallen angel to bring the killer to justice. And are those sparks flying between Bryce and the former angel?

There’s so much action packed into just the initial description of #1 New York Times bestselling author Maas’s House of Earth and Blood that we can’t wait to explore all the scintillating twists this book has on offer. Let’s go deeper:

#1 New York Times bestselling author Sarah J. Maas launches her brand-new CRESCENT CITY series with House of Earth and Blood: the story of half-Fae and half-human Bryce Quinlan as she seeks revenge in a contemporary fantasy world of magic, danger, and searing romance. Bryce Quinlan had the perfect life—working hard all day and partying all night—until a demon murdered her closest friends, leaving her bereft, wounded, and alone. When the accused is behind bars but the crimes start up again, Bryce finds herself at the heart of the investigation. She’ll do whatever it takes to avenge their deaths. Hunt Athalar is a notorious Fallen angel, now enslaved to the Archangels he once attempted to overthrow. His brutal skills and incredible strength have been set to one purpose—to assassinate his boss’s enemies, no questions asked. But with a demon wreaking havoc in the city, he’s offered an irresistible deal: help Bryce find the murderer, and his freedom will be within reach. As Bryce and Hunt dig deep into Crescent City’s underbelly, they discover a dark power that threatens everything and everyone they hold dear, and they find, in each other, a blazing passion—one that could set them both free, if they’d only let it. With unforgettable characters, sizzling romance, and page-turning suspense, this richly inventive new fantasy series by #1 New York Times bestselling author Sarah J. Maas delves into the heartache of loss, the price of freedom—and the power of love.

There are few things we love more than page-turning fantasy stories in contemporary settings, especially when a romance is its beating heart. This is the perfect time to fall in love with a new series that promises adventure, angst, and angels like we haven’t seen them before.

House of Earth and Blood

