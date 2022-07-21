Horror movie fans are in for a treat from Paramount. Set to release this fall, Smile is Parker Finn’s directorial debut and is based on his short film Laura Hasn’t Slept. That eleven-minute feature was critically acclaimed and had won the SXSW Film Festival’s special jury Midnight Short award, so a feature-length version is exciting, to put it mildly!

Smile follows Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon), who treats a patient claiming to see an entity that smiles at her but cannot be seen by anyone else. This triggers a chain of events that leads Dr. Cotter to encounter more and more patients who claim to have seen this smiling entity. The trailer doesn’t give much away, except that Dr. Cotter has to solve the mystery within a week because a pattern shows that every patient she’s had who had seen the entity all died within seven days after seeing the thing.

Who’s in the cast?

Sosie Bacon leads the cast and plays Dr. Rose Cotter. She is best known for her breakout role in Loverboy, as well as for her role as Skye Miller in Netflix’s 13 reasons Why. She is joined by Jessie T. Usher, who plays Trevor and is best known for his work on The Boys, Kyle Gallner as Joel, Caitlin Stasey, Rob Morgan, Kal Penn, and Robin Weigert.

You can see them all in action in the trailer below. Paramount recently released an official trailer for the film on June 22, 2022, and it’s unnerving, to say the least. Blank stares and big smiles are never a good combination.

When does Smile release?

Smile is set to hit theaters on September 30, 2022, and will be available for streaming later on. The synopsis reads:

After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic incident involving a patient, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing frightening occurrences that she can’t explain. As an overwhelming terror begins taking over her life, Rose must confront her troubling past in order to survive and escape her horrifying new reality.

