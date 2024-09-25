The OC maker for Bluey is perfect if you want to make icons for personal use. It works just like Picrew, but for Bluey fans.

Recommended Videos

In case you’ve never been to Picrew before, it’s a site where you can make personalized icons. Artists have shared their assets, and all you need to do is make an original character to your liking. It’s a quick and easy site to use that will save you years of learning how to draw just so you can visually convey the OC of your dreams. The best part is that these icons aren’t just garbled AI-generated art.

Meiker.io, the website that hosts the Bluey icon maker, functions similarly to Picrew. There are other icon makers on the site you can choose from if you’re done creating your fluffy OC. You can choose your own OC’s fur color, tail shape, ear shape, and more with the selector. I’ve tried my hand at it and decided to pattern my OC after a King Charles Spaniel.

concrete jungle where dreams are made of ?



? by Alice Holmes, Bluey Designer pic.twitter.com/bTzzbq3pgS — Official Bluey TV (@OfficialBlueyTV) November 17, 2022

Titled “Cartoon Dog Character Maker” by user wingedwolf94, this OC maker screams Bluey without having to bring the label up. If you’re looking for something official, this Meiker.io creator doesn’t have any licensing from Bluey. It’s also not for commercial use, so you shouldn’t be using the icon for monetization purposes.

In short, this is all for fun and games for us Bluey fans who are in desperate need of an icon change. I also tried to give my eight dogs icons too, but the OC creator doesn’t have unlimited options when it comes to body type.

You can try to make your own Bluey original character here at Meiker.io.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy