Get Ready for ‘Bluey’ Minisodes!

We’re all a little obsessed with Bluey. The Australian show hit the United States and we can’t get enough of Bluey, her sister Bingo, their dad Bandit, and mom Chilli. Which is why the new minisodes coming is an exciting time for fans of the show.

I went into Bluey thinking it would just be a show I’d watch with my niece and then I found myself weeping. Everyone can watch and enjoy Bluey, you’ll just probably cry about it.

So now, fans of the show are looking forward to a series of minisodes that give us glimpses into Bluey’s life with her family! The synopsis for the shorts from the press site reads: “The collection of one- to three-minute ‘Bluey Minisodes’ is written by Bluey creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio. The shorts highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey and Bingo, leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey.”

The first episode of the minisodes is called “Burger Dog,” in which “Bluey and Bingo dance to annoying music while Bandit comes up with a plan to stop it.” But that’s not the only information we have! We also have the titles of the rest of the episodes: “Bingo 3000,” “Muffin Unboxing,” “Letter,” “Hungry,” “Three Pigs” and “Animals.”

A second batch of mini episodes will be dropping later this year with even more coming in 2025. We can’t wait to see Bluey and her family again and what these episodes contain. I’m sure none of them will make us cry, right? Right?????

