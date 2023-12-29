Crack Open a Prune Juice: ‘The Old Man’ Is Coming Back

I get it. Old people have their charm. They come from a simpler time. The days of yore, before robots began forming their own opinions on Elon Musk or people began buying the scraps of Donald Trump’s mugshot suit.

The days when the CIA operated with impunity, toppling governments and carrying out countless atrocities in foreign countries. One particular old man knows this better than anyone, and that’s why he decided to get out of the game. But the CIA didn’t take too kindly to that—which is a good thing (for us), because otherwise The Old Man wouldn’t have a plot for season 2!

What is the plot of The Old Man?

The Old Man is a series that stars Jeff Bridges as a retired CIA operative who is living off the grid. He lives a simple life than any libertarian would be jealous of. However, all that changes when his worst fear (and the worst fear of every libertarian) comes true: the government comes after him. The CIA sends an assassin to hush up the old man for good, and the geezer quickly realizes that in order to secure his future, he has to clean out and bury some skeletons of the past hanging in his closet.

When is season 2 of The Old Man coming out?

Like The Old Man himself, the series had a plan for the future, but all of that changed when the Fire Nation atta—I mean, when the Hollywood writers’ strike happened. According to Deadline, The Old Man was four episodes into shooting the second season, but production came to a swift halt due to the strike. The fifth episode needed rewrites, but that wasn’t gonna happen with all of the writers on the picket line.

Now that the strike is over, The Old Man’s writing team is likely making those adjustments as we speak—as I type and you read. Whatever. While no official announcements have been made, it’s likely that The Old Man season 2 will be released sometime in early to mid 2024.

Who’s who in the cast?

The titular geriatric is played by Jeff Bridges, an old man who really just wants to be left alone to do old man things—you know, feed birds and drink beer on the porch. Hunting the old man is an FBI higher-up played by John Lithgow, who wants to tie up any prune juice-drinking loose ends. Joining the old man as his partner in counter espionage, Zoe McDonald, played by Amy Brenneman. The best news of all? The old geezer’s iconic pair of Rottweiler dogs will be returning in the second season, as well.

(featured image: FX)

