Things We Saw Today: Coyote Ugly Turns 20 Years Old and Tiny Gay Me Is Elated

I remember not being old enough to see Coyote Ugly in theaters and knowing that I was missing something. The film was directed by David McNally and stared Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia, John Goodman, Maria Bello, Izabella Miko, Bridget Moynahan, and Tyra Banks. Not since the Knights of the Round Table had such greatness been assembled.

Coyote Ugly is about a gentrifier named Violet Sanford (Perabo) who comes to New York to fulfill her dream of being a songwriter. She ends up working at the Coyote Ugly bar (based on the Coyote Ugly Saloon in NYC). With the help of her new lady friends and her generic love interest, Kevin (Adam Garcia), she conquers her stage fright and gets her song recorded by LeAnn Rimes.

The film, while super cheesy (I did get to see it eventually) was a box office success, making $113.9 million and becoming a huge cult classic. To celebrate this, the cast and crew talked to Variety about how this film came together and why the film has lasted, 20 years later.

I’m going to say that it’s because of the gays, but you can check out what they have to say in the article above.

