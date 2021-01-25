comScore The “Once Covid Is Over” Meme Hurts, Actually | The Mary Sue

The “Once Covid Is Over” Meme Hurts, Actually

Really starting to feel at a loss.

By Rachel LeishmanJan 25th, 2021, 3:06 pm

Memes are fine and good, right? Well, the new meme about “Once COVID is over” actually hurts. Because really … when is COVID going to be over? As we enter into (almost) a year of quarantine, people are reaching their breaking points to varying degrees. Whether you’re like me and have descended into watching everything Pedro Pascal has ever made or you’re making your 50th loaf of bread, we’re all trying to cope.

The meme started as all good memes do: with someone making a joke about themselves.

Now, everyone has jumped in.

“Once COVID is over” is honestly starting to sound like a lot of things, but more accurately, it’s starting to sound like pain. We’re all still processing last March, and yet, March is coming up in a few weeks? How was 2020 both one month and 80 years long? Will I ever know the sweet sensation of sun on my face as I sit and wait to get into Shakespeare in the Park?

Who knows, but “once COVID is over,” I’m going to go sit in Times Square and just watch everyone walk around, and I hate Times Square.

