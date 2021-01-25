The “Once Covid Is Over” Meme Hurts, Actually

Memes are fine and good, right? Well, the new meme about “Once COVID is over” actually hurts. Because really … when is COVID going to be over? As we enter into (almost) a year of quarantine, people are reaching their breaking points to varying degrees. Whether you’re like me and have descended into watching everything Pedro Pascal has ever made or you’re making your 50th loaf of bread, we’re all trying to cope.

The meme started as all good memes do: with someone making a joke about themselves.

“once COVID is over” is starting to sound a lot like “once im not depressed anymore” — winnie (@_justwinnie) January 23, 2021

Now, everyone has jumped in.

“once covid is over” is starting to sound like “when i meet harry styles” — dylan obriens gf (@FlNEANGEL) January 24, 2021

“once COVID is over” starting to sound a lot like pic.twitter.com/4hYXHZseiI — ᴛᴡɪʟɪɢʜᴛ ʀᴇɴᴀɪssᴀɴᴄᴇ (@twilightreborn) January 24, 2021

“Once COVID is over” is starting to sound like “One day you are gonna make some lucky guy SO happy” — Kelly Bachman (@bellykachman) January 24, 2021

“once COVID is over” is starting to sound a lot like “when i fix my sleep schedule” — Alex Elmslie (@ImAllexx) January 24, 2021

“Once COVID is over” starting to sound a lot like “when One Direction’s hiatus ends” — Vibe Tickets (@VibeTickets) January 24, 2021

“Once COVID is over” is starting to sound a lot like some “Lemme borrow five bucks I’ll pay you back I swear” bullshit. — RickWu (@wumother) January 24, 2021

“Once COVID is over” starting to sound a lot like “he doesn’t want to label it, so we’re just seeing where it goes😅😅😅” — Lane Moore (@hellolanemoore) January 24, 2021

“once COVID is over” is starting to sound like “once I get a boyfriend” — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) January 25, 2021

“once covid is over” is starting to sound like waiting for rain in this drought …. useless and disappointing — • rachel • (@rachelwilbury) January 24, 2021

“Once COVID is over” is starting to sound like “when Amy Adams gets her Oscar” — Cody Dericks (@codymonster91) January 24, 2021

All this “once Covid is over” is starting to sound a lot like “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine will come to 4K.” — Star Trek VHS (@StarTrekVHS) January 24, 2021

“Once Covid is over” is starting to feel like “when I leave my wife” — Rachel Elizabeth (@feminist_th0t) January 24, 2021

“Once COVID is over” is honestly starting to sound like a lot of things, but more accurately, it’s starting to sound like pain. We’re all still processing last March, and yet, March is coming up in a few weeks? How was 2020 both one month and 80 years long? Will I ever know the sweet sensation of sun on my face as I sit and wait to get into Shakespeare in the Park?

Who knows, but “once COVID is over,” I’m going to go sit in Times Square and just watch everyone walk around, and I hate Times Square.

