Could We Still Be Yelling About Roy Kent After Season 3 of ‘Ted Lasso’?

While Ted Lasso might be coming to an end, fans are holding out hope that some of our favorite characters will get to live on in other shows—mainly because we don’t want to say goodbye to AFC Richmond and the team we’ve fallen in love with. The series, which stars Jason Sudeikis as Ted Lasso, is all about Ted’s journey to getting the Greyhounds to a victory and a championship win.

As we’re gearing up for the premiere of season 3, fans are starting to come to terms with the fact that this is the end—at least for Ted. Sudeikis has been making the press rounds ahead of the new season, and in an interview with Deadline, he expressed how flattering the hope for future stories has been.

“This is the end of this story that we wanted to tell, that we were hoping to tell, that we loved to tell,” Sudeikis told Deadline. “The fact that folks will want more and are curious beyond more than what they don’t even know yet—that being season 3—it’s flattering. Maybe by May 31, once all 12 episodes of the season (have been released), they’re like, ‘Man, you know what, we get it, we’re fine. We don’t need anymore, we got it.’ But until that time comes, I will appreciate the curiosity beyond what we’ve come up with so far.”

So it seems pretty definitive for Ted, or at least for right now. While we don’t know what happens in season 3, we know that Sudeikis seems pretty done with Ted’s arc for the time being. And that makes sense because this was the story he wanted to tell. That doesn’t mean that there aren’t other stories to explore in the series, though.

Could this be the end for everyone else?

One of the biggest stars of the show is Brett Goldstein as Roy Kent. Relatively unknown prior to taking on the role, Goldstein is now a household name with many fans screaming “Roy Kent, Roy Kent. He’s here, he’s there, he’s every-fucking-where” whenever they can. And so fans (including myself) have hoped that we’d maybe get a show about Roy after Ted is gone, and that doesn’t seem like it’s off the table.

“Yeah, I think that we’ve set the table for all sorts of folks … to get to watch the further telling of these stories,” Sudeikis said. “Again, I can’t help but take the question as flattery for what all of us that were working on the show has tried to do. It’s really kind of folks to even consider that because you never know what’s gonna happen when you make things. The fact that people want more, even if it’s a different avenue is lovely.”

So we could, in theory, see other characters get their own shows? Yes, I know we should all wait until the end of season 3 to decide what we want, but this does bring hope for those of us who are sad about the series ending. For now, we can go into season 3 knowing that maybe there’s a chance.

