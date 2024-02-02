Could ‘Purple Hearts’ Redeem Itself With a Second Movie?

I watched Purple Hearts, thinking that it would be the typical “fake dating gone real” trope. After two hours of staring blankly into the screen, all I can say is that I’m disturbed and scared for Cassie to end up with Luke, whom she’s so politically opposed to.

As much as love can conquer a lot, I don’t think that includes a bigoted guy who belittles you for your beliefs. It also doesn’t help that one of his friends is too excited to hunt down Arab people. But I guess go get that healthcare until next time, girl!

Will Purple Hearts get a sequel?

Can we hope for a spinoff instead? There are several rumors, and maybe it’s all because of how controversial the first movie has been, or because of the movie’s success despite everything about it that makes that success genuinely upsetting. But since the movie’s release in 2022, there has been no announcement from Netflix regarding a second movie. One movie was certainly more than enough for us, but it remains to be seen if Netflix feels the same.

Given that both Cassie and Luke ended up with each other, there may be a bigger story to be told here, and it wouldn’t be surprising for Netflix to try to capitalize on the film’s success with a sequel. They didn’t exactly have the healthiest relationship in the first movie, and a lot of their confessions to each other happened when Luke was in a rough spot. If we had to be subjected to a second movie, it would be nice to see a story about some positive growth, if Netflix could pull that off without anybody looking like they exist to fix the other person in the relationship.

