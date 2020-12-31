People Actually Had the Motivation to Cosplay in 2020 and That’s One of the Best Things About This Cursed Year
Cosplayers are truly something else!
First? A morning report from Midnight Pursona!
@midnightpursonaThe Morning Announcement || ##keepingactive ##acnh ##isabelle ##animalcrossingnewhorizons ##animalcrossing ##morningannouncements♬ ACNH_Town Hall – Midnight Pursona
What the perfect way to start one of my final pieces for 2020.
Because 2020 has not been a kind year to, well, anyone, and many people lost motivation in doing the things that they love. For me, that thing was cosplay. It was hard to get excited about designing new looks and administering puppy dog eyes to get my wife to make something for me.
7 years ago I designed this Wonder Woman dress and my wife made it a couple months afterwards.
Ah, I miss designing cosplay, when will the cosplay motivation return from the war pic.twitter.com/aQHyNSEsoJ
— ❄️ Deck The Halls With Bri ❄️ (@BrichibiTweets) December 19, 2020
Seeing all of the events we had planned cancel and having to scramble to figure out how to make ends meet without them (since conventions were our primary source of income) pretty much snuffed out any desire to cosplay.
It just felt like the last thing I needed to be concerned about … even if I missed it.
Hi there #LGBTcosplay I’m Bri, or Brichibi, or Briana, or “that plus size bisexual gal who dresses up like cartoons and writes books and dissects media in snazzy articles from time to time” nice to meet you! I cosplay with my partner of 17 years and seamstress @storytellersnow :) pic.twitter.com/Ue6yvwgrNC
— ❄️ Deck The Halls With Bri ❄️ (@BrichibiTweets) May 28, 2019
Which is why I’m so amazed at the number of cosplayers who kept going!
They’ve been reminding me about the fun aspect of cosplay and how it was absolutely ok to be having fun, something I’d told myself to not indulge in because I was too busy panicking about, checks notes, a pandemic, racial injustice, and how to stay financially afloat when your main work gig no longer exists. Cosplayers have unintentionally become part of my self-care routine of 2020. I’m slowly feeling the itch to cosplay again, but until that costumed moment happens, I’ve been thoroughly enjoying the spectacle of it all.
So here’s a humble list of cosplay inspiration that’s put a smile on my face this year!
- Midnight Pursona
Alright, I fell into peer pressure and counted all my cosplays of the year.I did a total of + (I think I missed some) cosplays! Wow, I beat my record, I think last year I did 80+ cosplays!#cosplaysof2020 pic.twitter.com/FjVcupoJ0E
— Midnite @ Holiday Szn (@MidnightPursona) December 28, 2020
Excuse me? Ma’am? 124 cosplays this year?!
I feel so cute in Kirby I may have to design a non sleepy Kirby. pic.twitter.com/zQqhFtO6o8
— Midnite @ Holiday Szn (@MidnightPursona) November 12, 2020
And don’t even get me started on the make-up looks.
✨ ✨
Sometimes when your just having a rough time you have to just paint out the positivity. #PositiveVibes #blackcreator #BlackArtist #mua #pastel pic.twitter.com/VWfX1JAVCc
— Midnite @ Holiday Szn (@MidnightPursona) November 17, 2020
But it’s not all UwU vibes.
♡︎ , , ♡︎
I adore cosplaying monster girls and I’m so hype to bring Nova back! Now I just need to make her a backstory. #Nova #Siren #SirenoftheAbyss #ModernDayMonsterGirl #monstergirl #mermaid #Anglerfish pic.twitter.com/g6ysLl9iU6
— Midnite @ Holiday Szn (@MidnightPursona) November 30, 2020
Photography credit is split between her and her husband ScribeLatte. You can check out this pinned tweet on where to follow Midnight Pursona:
♥ Welcome to my page! I hope you enjoy my content and we can be friends!
♡ YouTube – https://t.co/h35gs07aXz
♡ Facebook – midnightpursona
♡ Instagram – MidnightPursona
♡ Twitch – https://t.co/qZ3f9nca0K
♡ Kofi – https://t.co/Zdd1IFZ6BR
♡ Tiktok – MidnightPursona pic.twitter.com/Vysx10Z6cW
— Midnite @ Holiday Szn (@MidnightPursona) July 7, 2020
- NoireCi
A thread of my cosplays pic.twitter.com/G9k31dZI5L
— ༄ ℕℂ ༄ (@Diosa_Qi) December 3, 2020
God is truly, as NoireCi’s Twitter bio says, a merciful dorky Empress. I can’t even tell you the number of likes I’ve given NoireCi whenever they post. Everything is jaw-droppingly gorgeous. Go check them out on Twitter, but they’re also over on Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
- Deezumaki
May I offer you a thread of Deezumaki to guide you through the last day of the year and beyond?
Me vs Animated me: a thread pic.twitter.com/i7hFX6d8SB
— ㋛M.Dee.Luffy㋛ (@THEEDeezumaki) June 24, 2020
Also, my sources tell me that they’ve retained their superpowers after December 21st.
Yesterday’s hero fit pic.twitter.com/m57n1Q8rRF
— ㋛M.Dee.Luffy㋛ (@THEEDeezumaki) December 22, 2020
And this VA demo reel? Yeah, there’s a lot to love here.
putting my demo reel back up here!! Video editing done by @joshuadavdking pic.twitter.com/SZA4ETWN72
— ㋛M.Dee.Luffy㋛ (@THEEDeezumaki) June 3, 2020
You can follow them on Twitter or over on Instagram! Oh, and I’m contractually obligated as My Hero Academia trash to highlight this particular cosplay.
— ㋛M.Dee.Luffy㋛ (@THEEDeezumaki) December 16, 2020
- Stardust Megu
I’m Stardust Megu & I’m a black, plus sized, & bi cosplayer from NYC! I’ve been cosplaying for over 10 years & make most of my cosplays! Feel free to support! ♡
IG:https://t.co/SYoz23TVy8
FB:https://t.co/aVMB9fiIm1
Kofi:https://t.co/SSsfNL6hET
TikTok:https://t.co/WOuIZYaJXK pic.twitter.com/CIu1wvFE2v
— Megu von Albrecht (@Stardust_Megu) November 7, 2020
I’m convinced that Megu just wakes up this fierce. That tweet above will take you to all of her platforms. I warn you, going to her page will send you down a rabbit hole of fabulous looks.
I don’t wanna toot my horn or anything, but I look super fine as Byleth. I need to fix up the cosplay a bit, add a few stuff, and reshoot! I’m aiming to do all of this sometime before the end of the year. ♥️
Cosplay made and worn by me! pic.twitter.com/OiAttHv4oI
— Megu von Albrecht (@Stardust_Megu) October 21, 2020
“In the name of Moon I’ll punish you!”
Last new cosplay of 2020: Sailor Moon! I know I posted this cosplay yesterday, but this one is a regular post (with different poses)! Will post a WIP thread soon!
Cosplay made & worn by me! #blackcosplayer #plussizecosplayer pic.twitter.com/5raTj7KckH
— Megu von Albrecht (@Stardust_Megu) December 9, 2020
Hold my hand in the dark street, for if you do I know that I’ll be safe.
Happy Halloween stars! Here’s a brand new cosplay: Misa Amane from Death Note!
Cosplay made and worn by me!
Lips: @TheLipBar (Brickhouse)#blacktober #31daysofcosplay #31daysofHalloween pic.twitter.com/PDuWBoYrT0
— Megu von Albrecht (@Stardust_Megu) October 31, 2020
Told you. Rabbit hole. Fabulous.
- Akakioga
One of my favorite Hylian princesses is here!
The princess of Hyrule
Blacktober may be over, but I bring that energy all year pic.twitter.com/tr01PcKB26
— Akakioga @ Shadowlands! (@Akakioga) December 14, 2020
Princess Zelda transformation!
Trying to practice my transitions! pic.twitter.com/cFuuqvK0Rp
— Akakioga @ Shadowlands! (@Akakioga) December 16, 2020
Don’t worry, she won’t lose her way.
Don’t lose your way!! Who else remembers watching Kill la Kill!? ✂️❤️#cosplay #blackcosplayershere @Crunchyroll pic.twitter.com/rbrrrao6V4
— Akakioga @ Shadowlands! (@Akakioga) November 21, 2020
Cuz she’s a sunflower.
I’m so jelly of everyone who’s getting to play the Miles Morales game on the PS5! I hope I can snag one sometime in the future!
In the meantime here’s my Miles cosplay as tribute! ❤️#MilesMorales #cosplay pic.twitter.com/5ZJy9YCKwn
— Akakioga @ Shadowlands! (@Akakioga) November 14, 2020
Wait, has anyone seen Adora?
Hey Adoraaaaaaa
Being Catra is too much fun haha pic.twitter.com/16cKCRkyMO
— Akakioga @ Shadowlands! (@Akakioga) November 10, 2020
Basically, I’m saying that Akakioga is… everything? Yeah, everything. That about sums it up. After scrolling through her Twitter, be sure to head over to her Instagram, or Facebook, or offer up some Ko-Fi in these cold winter months or decorate your walls with stuff from her print shop.
- Petite Ebby Cosplay
Magical girls don’t exis—
✨ Ebby’s General Info ✨
Facebook Page: @chibimagigirl
or search Petite Ebby Cosplay
IG and TikTok: @chibimagialgirl
Ko-Fi: https://t.co/yrlDO7RlY9
Email: ebbycosplay@gmail.com
✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/j8f4Z7SVmD
— ⭐ Go watch Onyx Equinox✨ (@Chibimagigirl) June 2, 2020
Imma do more Shoujo/Josei and Magical Girl cosplays in 2021 as well. ✨ Here’s 9/18 of the cosplays that I did this year. ALUCARD is a MAGICAL GIRL. pic.twitter.com/wg0yIaKZ6r
— ⭐ Go watch Onyx Equinox✨ (@Chibimagigirl) December 31, 2020
I cosplay as magcial girls such because I want Black cosplayers to know that we can be magical, cute and soft too. ♥️✨ pic.twitter.com/RtC5rM1Fr0
— ⭐ Go watch Onyx Equinox✨ (@Chibimagigirl) June 10, 2020
ALUCARD, AKA The Crimson Fucker.
I love Hellsing Abridged. ♥️
Here’s a small costest of Alucard, enjoy. #cosplay pic.twitter.com/jIjYU28KkC
— ⭐ Go watch Onyx Equinox✨ (@Chibimagigirl) March 31, 2020
What? Alucard is magical too!
All jokes aside Petite Ebby Cosplay is the living embodiment of a magical girl. I don’t have any proof that she gets dressed via transformation every day… buuuuut she hasn’t denied it, either, so I’m just gonna go ahead and say it’s true. The first embedded tweet has all the ways you can follow her!
- DeLa Doll
Dolloween Cosplay #2: Azami Kurotani from Junji Ito’s “Uzumaki” @junjiitofficial @VIZMedia #Halloween #31daysofcosplay #31daysofHalloween #junjiIto pic.twitter.com/n2MibHwrJl
— DeLa Fenton (@TheDeLaDoll) October 18, 2020
There are no words for the creativity with this cosplay.
None.
But I’ll try.
I’ve been following DeLa Doll for a while but that Uzumaki inspired look gets me EVERY time. Just… wow.
AND there’s a video tutorial right over here?!
Her unique spins on her cosplays really inspire me to do the same, or at least, try to.
Mitsuri Kanroji: C Y B E R P U N K Edition #cosplay #blacktober #DemonSlayer #kimetsunoyaiba pic.twitter.com/xNU8akYFtm
— DeLa Fenton (@TheDeLaDoll) October 11, 2020
Did I mention that she’s also a writer who covers a wide variety of topics pertaining to social issues and all-around cool geeky stuff? You can check that out here. While I’m at you, you can check out the links to ALL of her platforms (Instagram, TikTok, their store, EVERYTHING) in one nifty space.
- Charanne Loves
2020 was BUSY. pic.twitter.com/FZD64j1yEs
— Charanne Loves (@charanneloves) December 28, 2020
Busy indeed, my goodness me! Is there another word for astonishing? And there’s even more in the thread!
Did I mention the nerd shop they’ve created with geek-themed monokinis?
My second batch of outfits are going out tomorrow! Keep them orders coming!
Tag someone who might like these. pic.twitter.com/0sTgXx8ymd
— Charanne Loves (@charanneloves) December 7, 2020
The Owner The brand https://t.co/w52zpKqUuh pic.twitter.com/4NaH2FgCdH
— Charanne Loves (@charanneloves) December 31, 2020
You can follow their shop Bastet x Loves on Twitter or go straight to the store!
- Folacosplays
There I was, minding my own My Hero Academia loving business, when I came across the vice-president of Class 1-A, right there on Twitter!
Cosplay as Momo Yaoyorozu☺️ pic.twitter.com/3iFtnyKBDy
— Bruno Bucciarati’s Girl (@folacosplays) December 17, 2020
Oh.
My.
GOD!!!
Thus began my descent into fawning over an entire catalog of greatness when it came to cosplay. This is the part where I stop talking and start sharing images.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Hole.
E.
SHIT!
Yeah. I’m just gonna. Drop this link here for all their social media platforms.
- Bibi Cosplay
Hi I’m Abi, I’m an outspoken disabled black women that has 12+ chronic illnesses. I advocate for issues within the cosplay, disability, black & other communities.
Links:https://t.co/KslRiRYoUbhttps://t.co/3gNzPhD8ZU
Store: https://t.co/5PXH74tM62 pic.twitter.com/JedHakmeki
— Bibi♿ (@bibicosplays) November 14, 2020
I’ve been following Bibi for a while and I always enjoy seeing her cosplay and engaging with her when she speaks about her experience in the various communities she’s a part of. Lately, she’s been promoting her shop, which is full of cute things that keep poking me to add them to my cart.
I’ve printed a few Oddish Pots from orders! The Oddish Pot comes in several colors! They’re available to buy from my store!
Link below! pic.twitter.com/PB6znkP2PC
— Bibi♿ (@bibicosplays) December 29, 2020
Heeeeelp.
I’ve restocked my Moon Drop Earrings! And added a new color! They’re drop earrings and can be made as clip ons on demand.
Also if you’d like to add these to an existing order, DM me. pic.twitter.com/iVU69xGMm6
— Bibi♿ (@bibicosplays) December 19, 2020
This is a clear attack on my wallet.
You can follow the shop over here on Twitter or just surrender your wallet to the store page.
- Black Bettie Cosplay
New pinned post! I’m Jamila.
Non-binary black plus-size cosplayer/stitcher/photog out here creating cosplay magic and tutorials.✨
WIPs/Tutorials: https://t.co/2A8t9umXMb
Links: https://t.co/eKyxkHmCbU
NSFW/Pinup – @bbettiepinup
– self shot pic.twitter.com/7Mol7uNQIK
— BlackBettieCosplay Ho Ho Himbo (@bbettie_cosplay) September 26, 2020
I have a confession.
I adore this cosplayer for many reasons, but the primary one for 2020 is that they cosplayed my favorite himbo, Galo Thymos, in a lot of fun ways.
“What do you mean it’s missing something? My arms look great. C’mon Lio let’s hit the gym.”
So…umm that FILA crop top…I kinda made myself a Promare one for Galo. Enjoy!
More selfies on my Kofi – should I do a proper shoot for prints tho? Yes? No? #promare #galothymos pic.twitter.com/gprZ1Eknas
— BlackBettieCosplay Ho Ho Himbo (@bbettie_cosplay) August 27, 2020
(I mean… they did last year, too, but it was sorely appreciated this year)
Yus please!
I actually made a bunch of cosplays this year despite well (gestures to everything) ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BCf5qMjeMj
— BlackBettieCosplay Ho Ho Himbo (@bbettie_cosplay) December 22, 2020
Psst. They have a website.
- Kiasangria
Hi me! 6 out of the 7 were made this year! pic.twitter.com/WlxLlWKpqY
— Seasons Yeetings @ (@Kiasangria93) December 21, 2020
Can I just-
I need to-
Let me-
@kiasangrianySay my name 3 times ##halloweenathome ##cosplay ##cosplaygirl ##myart ##hellofall ##halloweenvibes ##halloween ##halloweencostumeideas♬ original sound – kiasangria
Yeeeees. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice BEETLEJUICE!!!
On no wait, there’s a compilation video.
@kiasangrianyCosplay Storage Tip: Dress bags! #c#osplay #c#osplaying #c#osplaytip #c#osplaytipsandtricks #c#osplayers #c#osplaygirl #c#osplaygirls♬ Run free – Deep Chills feat. IVIE
You don’t have to say their name three times to follow them, you can head over to one of the platforms above or check out their Instagram. Photography credit goes to their husband, who isn’t on social media.
- Fuyu Toki
I only did one cosplay this year but 2B was F I R E!! pic.twitter.com/hD2MMVXRNq
— ❄Toki The Reindeer❄ (@ShikiNoFuyu) December 21, 2020
Listen. Sometimes all you need is one to do the damn thing.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
If I weren’t interested in Nier: Automata before I’m definitely interested now.
Photography credit goes to Tanya Salamanca.
You can check out more of Toki’s cosplay on Instagram and, well, I know this next pic isn’t technically cosplay but it’s so dang cute!
View this post on Instagram
Me on January 1, 2021.
- AsiaAnimeneSIA
YES HI HELLO PLEASE WELCOME MY HEADCANON FATGUM OF MY HERO ACADEMIA ACCLAIM THANK YOU.
@asiaanimenesiayou know you want to hug Fatgum! Come on! ##bnha ##mha ##myheroacademia ##HolidaysOurWay♬ Let Me Give You A Hug – Tahliya :)
All rise for the national anthem!
You know Fatgum greets interns like this, especially if they’re feeling blue (so Tamaki, yes, definitely Tamaki, happens all the time).
Like… please watch this to improve your mood.
@asiaanimenesiaIf you’re having a bad day ##mha ##myheroacademia ##RecordsDay ##fatgum♬ original sound – @scratchhamburger
And this.
@asiaanimenesiaif you need a pick me up or serotonin boost from mama fatgum ##mha ##motivation ##myheroacademia ##mamafatgum ##bnha♬ Emotional Piano Instrumental In E Minor – Tom Bailey Backing Tracks
Actually? Just go to her TikTok.
Aaaaactually just go here for ALL of their links kthnxbye!
- Pass the brush: Plus Size Cosplay edition
I suppose it’s only fair to share the ONE cosplay thing I did during the pandemic because I had a new cosplay I was going to premiere at two cons that got canceled and wanted to wear the damn dress.
Plus Size Cosplayers of Color do the #passthebrush challenge and the #inandoutofcosplay challenge! Many thanks to all the beautiful and wonderful individuals that were part of this video!
Part 2 and credits in thread!! pic.twitter.com/FhB7V5iPrx
— Jazzthebat Cosplay (@jazzthebat) April 6, 2020
Organized by Jazzthebat Cosplay, this took place during the viral pass the brush challenge that hit social media earlier in the year. Be sure to check out the thread to see who was all in the video!
This is only a small offering of the cosplay that happened during a truly trying year. To everyone who took the time to share their creativity in 2020, thank you. I seriously mean that. This was definitely a huge positive for me this year. I kept thinking that there was no point for me to cosplay because I had nowhere to wear it to, and you know what? I’d forgotten the basic reason behind cosplay: because you like a character, you feel like dressing up like them, and you want to have fun doing it.
That’s it.
Thank you to everyone on this list and to all the cosplayers that rocked 2020.
(Image: NoireCi, Black Bettie Cosplay, Charanne Loves, and DeLa Doll)
