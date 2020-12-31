First? A morning report from Midnight Pursona!

What the perfect way to start one of my final pieces for 2020.

Because 2020 has not been a kind year to, well, anyone, and many people lost motivation in doing the things that they love. For me, that thing was cosplay. It was hard to get excited about designing new looks and administering puppy dog eyes to get my wife to make something for me.

7 years ago I designed this Wonder Woman dress and my wife made it a couple months afterwards. Ah, I miss designing cosplay, when will the cosplay motivation return from the war pic.twitter.com/aQHyNSEsoJ — ❄️ Deck The Halls With Bri ❄️ (@BrichibiTweets) December 19, 2020

Seeing all of the events we had planned cancel and having to scramble to figure out how to make ends meet without them (since conventions were our primary source of income) pretty much snuffed out any desire to cosplay.

It just felt like the last thing I needed to be concerned about … even if I missed it.

Hi there #LGBTcosplay I’m Bri, or Brichibi, or Briana, or “that plus size bisexual gal who dresses up like cartoons and writes books and dissects media in snazzy articles from time to time” nice to meet you! I cosplay with my partner of 17 years and seamstress @storytellersnow :) pic.twitter.com/Ue6yvwgrNC — ❄️ Deck The Halls With Bri ❄️ (@BrichibiTweets) May 28, 2019

Which is why I’m so amazed at the number of cosplayers who kept going!

They’ve been reminding me about the fun aspect of cosplay and how it was absolutely ok to be having fun, something I’d told myself to not indulge in because I was too busy panicking about, checks notes, a pandemic, racial injustice, and how to stay financially afloat when your main work gig no longer exists. Cosplayers have unintentionally become part of my self-care routine of 2020. I’m slowly feeling the itch to cosplay again, but until that costumed moment happens, I’ve been thoroughly enjoying the spectacle of it all.

So here’s a humble list of cosplay inspiration that’s put a smile on my face this year!

Midnight Pursona

Alright, I fell into peer pressure and counted all my cosplays of the year.I did a total of + (I think I missed some) cosplays! Wow, I beat my record, I think last year I did 80+ cosplays!#cosplaysof2020 pic.twitter.com/FjVcupoJ0E — Midnite @ Holiday Szn (@MidnightPursona) December 28, 2020

Excuse me? Ma’am? 124 cosplays this year?!

I feel so cute in Kirby I may have to design a non sleepy Kirby. pic.twitter.com/zQqhFtO6o8 — Midnite @ Holiday Szn (@MidnightPursona) November 12, 2020

And don’t even get me started on the make-up looks.

But it’s not all UwU vibes.

Photography credit is split between her and her husband ScribeLatte. You can check out this pinned tweet on where to follow Midnight Pursona:

♥ Welcome to my page! I hope you enjoy my content and we can be friends! ♡ YouTube – https://t.co/h35gs07aXz

♡ Facebook – midnightpursona

♡ Instagram – MidnightPursona

♡ Twitch – https://t.co/qZ3f9nca0K

♡ Kofi – https://t.co/Zdd1IFZ6BR

♡ Tiktok – MidnightPursona pic.twitter.com/Vysx10Z6cW — Midnite @ Holiday Szn (@MidnightPursona) July 7, 2020

NoireCi

A thread of my cosplays pic.twitter.com/G9k31dZI5L — ༄ ℕℂ ༄ (@Diosa_Qi) December 3, 2020

God is truly, as NoireCi’s Twitter bio says, a merciful dorky Empress. I can’t even tell you the number of likes I’ve given NoireCi whenever they post. Everything is jaw-droppingly gorgeous. Go check them out on Twitter, but they’re also over on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ༄ɴᴏɪʀᴇ ᴄɪ ᴠᴏɴᴄᴀᴜʀ༄ (@noireci_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ༄ɴᴏɪʀᴇ ᴄɪ ᴠᴏɴᴄᴀᴜʀ༄ (@noireci_)

Deezumaki

May I offer you a thread of Deezumaki to guide you through the last day of the year and beyond?

Me vs Animated me: a thread pic.twitter.com/i7hFX6d8SB — ㋛M.Dee.Luffy㋛ (@THEEDeezumaki) June 24, 2020

Also, my sources tell me that they’ve retained their superpowers after December 21st.

And this VA demo reel? Yeah, there’s a lot to love here.

putting my demo reel back up here!! Video editing done by @joshuadavdking pic.twitter.com/SZA4ETWN72 — ㋛M.Dee.Luffy㋛ (@THEEDeezumaki) June 3, 2020

You can follow them on Twitter or over on Instagram! Oh, and I’m contractually obligated as My Hero Academia trash to highlight this particular cosplay.

Stardust Megu

I’m Stardust Megu & I’m a black, plus sized, & bi cosplayer from NYC! I’ve been cosplaying for over 10 years & make most of my cosplays! Feel free to support! ♡ IG:https://t.co/SYoz23TVy8

FB:https://t.co/aVMB9fiIm1

Kofi:https://t.co/SSsfNL6hET

TikTok:https://t.co/WOuIZYaJXK pic.twitter.com/CIu1wvFE2v — Megu von Albrecht (@Stardust_Megu) November 7, 2020

I’m convinced that Megu just wakes up this fierce. That tweet above will take you to all of her platforms. I warn you, going to her page will send you down a rabbit hole of fabulous looks.

I don’t wanna toot my horn or anything, but I look super fine as Byleth. I need to fix up the cosplay a bit, add a few stuff, and reshoot! I’m aiming to do all of this sometime before the end of the year. ♥️ Cosplay made and worn by me! pic.twitter.com/OiAttHv4oI — Megu von Albrecht (@Stardust_Megu) October 21, 2020

“In the name of Moon I’ll punish you!” Last new cosplay of 2020: Sailor Moon! I know I posted this cosplay yesterday, but this one is a regular post (with different poses)! Will post a WIP thread soon! Cosplay made & worn by me! #blackcosplayer #plussizecosplayer pic.twitter.com/5raTj7KckH — Megu von Albrecht (@Stardust_Megu) December 9, 2020

Hold my hand in the dark street, for if you do I know that I’ll be safe. Happy Halloween stars! Here’s a brand new cosplay: Misa Amane from Death Note! Cosplay made and worn by me!

Lips: @TheLipBar (Brickhouse)#blacktober #31daysofcosplay #31daysofHalloween pic.twitter.com/PDuWBoYrT0 — Megu von Albrecht (@Stardust_Megu) October 31, 2020

Hold my hand in the dark street, for if you do I know that I’ll be safe. Happy Halloween stars! Here’s a brand new cosplay: Misa Amane from Death Note! Cosplay made and worn by me!

Lips: @TheLipBar (Brickhouse)#blacktober #31daysofcosplay #31daysofHalloween pic.twitter.com/PDuWBoYrT0 — Megu von Albrecht (@Stardust_Megu) October 31, 2020

Told you. Rabbit hole. Fabulous.

Akakioga

One of my favorite Hylian princesses is here!

The princess of Hyrule Blacktober may be over, but I bring that energy all year pic.twitter.com/tr01PcKB26 — Akakioga @ Shadowlands! (@Akakioga) December 14, 2020

Princess Zelda transformation! Trying to practice my transitions! pic.twitter.com/cFuuqvK0Rp — Akakioga @ Shadowlands! (@Akakioga) December 16, 2020

Don’t worry, she won’t lose her way.

Cuz she’s a sunflower.

I’m so jelly of everyone who’s getting to play the Miles Morales game on the PS5! I hope I can snag one sometime in the future! In the meantime here’s my Miles cosplay as tribute! ❤️#MilesMorales #cosplay pic.twitter.com/5ZJy9YCKwn — Akakioga @ Shadowlands! (@Akakioga) November 14, 2020

Wait, has anyone seen Adora?

Hey Adoraaaaaaa Being Catra is too much fun haha pic.twitter.com/16cKCRkyMO — Akakioga @ Shadowlands! (@Akakioga) November 10, 2020

Basically, I’m saying that Akakioga is… everything? Yeah, everything. That about sums it up. After scrolling through her Twitter, be sure to head over to her Instagram, or Facebook, or offer up some Ko-Fi in these cold winter months or decorate your walls with stuff from her print shop.

Petite Ebby Cosplay

Magical girls don’t exis—

✨ Ebby’s General Info ✨ Facebook Page: @chibimagigirl

or search Petite Ebby Cosplay IG and TikTok: @chibimagialgirl Ko-Fi: https://t.co/yrlDO7RlY9

Email: ebbycosplay@gmail.com ✨✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/j8f4Z7SVmD — ⭐ Go watch Onyx Equinox✨ (@Chibimagigirl) June 2, 2020

Imma do more Shoujo/Josei and Magical Girl cosplays in 2021 as well. ✨ Here’s 9/18 of the cosplays that I did this year. ALUCARD is a MAGICAL GIRL. pic.twitter.com/wg0yIaKZ6r — ⭐ Go watch Onyx Equinox✨ (@Chibimagigirl) December 31, 2020

I cosplay as magcial girls such because I want Black cosplayers to know that we can be magical, cute and soft too. ♥️✨ pic.twitter.com/RtC5rM1Fr0 — ⭐ Go watch Onyx Equinox✨ (@Chibimagigirl) June 10, 2020

ALUCARD, AKA The Crimson Fucker.

I love Hellsing Abridged. ♥️

Here’s a small costest of Alucard, enjoy. #cosplay pic.twitter.com/jIjYU28KkC — ⭐ Go watch Onyx Equinox✨ (@Chibimagigirl) March 31, 2020

What? Alucard is magical too!

All jokes aside Petite Ebby Cosplay is the living embodiment of a magical girl. I don’t have any proof that she gets dressed via transformation every day… buuuuut she hasn’t denied it, either, so I’m just gonna go ahead and say it’s true. The first embedded tweet has all the ways you can follow her!

DeLa Doll

There are no words for the creativity with this cosplay.

None.

But I’ll try.

I’ve been following DeLa Doll for a while but that Uzumaki inspired look gets me EVERY time. Just… wow.

AND there’s a video tutorial right over here?!

Her unique spins on her cosplays really inspire me to do the same, or at least, try to.

Did I mention that she’s also a writer who covers a wide variety of topics pertaining to social issues and all-around cool geeky stuff? You can check that out here. While I’m at you, you can check out the links to ALL of her platforms (Instagram, TikTok, their store, EVERYTHING) in one nifty space.

Charanne Loves

Busy indeed, my goodness me! Is there another word for astonishing? And there’s even more in the thread!

Did I mention the nerd shop they’ve created with geek-themed monokinis?

My second batch of outfits are going out tomorrow! Keep them orders coming!

Tag someone who might like these. pic.twitter.com/0sTgXx8ymd — Charanne Loves (@charanneloves) December 7, 2020

You can follow their shop Bastet x Loves on Twitter or go straight to the store!

Folacosplays

There I was, minding my own My Hero Academia loving business, when I came across the vice-president of Class 1-A, right there on Twitter!

Cosplay as Momo Yaoyorozu☺️ pic.twitter.com/3iFtnyKBDy — Bruno Bucciarati’s Girl (@folacosplays) December 17, 2020

Oh.

My.

GOD!!!

Thus began my descent into fawning over an entire catalog of greatness when it came to cosplay. This is the part where I stop talking and start sharing images.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨ (@folacosplays)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨ (@folacosplays)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ✨ (@folacosplays)

Hole.

E.

SHIT!

Yeah. I’m just gonna. Drop this link here for all their social media platforms.

Bibi Cosplay

Hi I’m Abi, I’m an outspoken disabled black women that has 12+ chronic illnesses. I advocate for issues within the cosplay, disability, black & other communities. Links:https://t.co/KslRiRYoUbhttps://t.co/3gNzPhD8ZU Store: https://t.co/5PXH74tM62 pic.twitter.com/JedHakmeki — Bibi♿ (@bibicosplays) November 14, 2020

I’ve been following Bibi for a while and I always enjoy seeing her cosplay and engaging with her when she speaks about her experience in the various communities she’s a part of. Lately, she’s been promoting her shop, which is full of cute things that keep poking me to add them to my cart.

I’ve printed a few Oddish Pots from orders! The Oddish Pot comes in several colors! They’re available to buy from my store! Link below! pic.twitter.com/PB6znkP2PC — Bibi♿ (@bibicosplays) December 29, 2020

Heeeeelp.

I’ve restocked my Moon Drop Earrings! And added a new color! They’re drop earrings and can be made as clip ons on demand. Also if you’d like to add these to an existing order, DM me. pic.twitter.com/iVU69xGMm6 — Bibi♿ (@bibicosplays) December 19, 2020

This is a clear attack on my wallet.

You can follow the shop over here on Twitter or just surrender your wallet to the store page.

Black Bettie Cosplay

New pinned post! I’m Jamila.

Non-binary black plus-size cosplayer/stitcher/photog out here creating cosplay magic and tutorials.✨ WIPs/Tutorials: https://t.co/2A8t9umXMb

Links: https://t.co/eKyxkHmCbU

NSFW/Pinup – @bbettiepinup – self shot pic.twitter.com/7Mol7uNQIK — BlackBettieCosplay Ho Ho Himbo (@bbettie_cosplay) September 26, 2020

I have a confession.

I adore this cosplayer for many reasons, but the primary one for 2020 is that they cosplayed my favorite himbo, Galo Thymos, in a lot of fun ways.

“What do you mean it’s missing something? My arms look great. C’mon Lio let’s hit the gym.” So…umm that FILA crop top…I kinda made myself a Promare one for Galo. Enjoy! More selfies on my Kofi – should I do a proper shoot for prints tho? Yes? No? #promare #galothymos pic.twitter.com/gprZ1Eknas — BlackBettieCosplay Ho Ho Himbo (@bbettie_cosplay) August 27, 2020

(I mean… they did last year, too, but it was sorely appreciated this year)

Yus please!

I actually made a bunch of cosplays this year despite well (gestures to everything) ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/BCf5qMjeMj — BlackBettieCosplay Ho Ho Himbo (@bbettie_cosplay) December 22, 2020

Psst. They have a website.

Kiasangria

Hi me! 6 out of the 7 were made this year! pic.twitter.com/WlxLlWKpqY — Seasons Yeetings @ (@Kiasangria93) December 21, 2020

Can I just-

I need to-

Let me-

Yeeeees. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice BEETLEJUICE!!!

On no wait, there’s a compilation video.

You don’t have to say their name three times to follow them, you can head over to one of the platforms above or check out their Instagram. Photography credit goes to their husband, who isn’t on social media.

Fuyu Toki

I only did one cosplay this year but 2B was F I R E!! pic.twitter.com/hD2MMVXRNq — ❄Toki The Reindeer❄ (@ShikiNoFuyu) December 21, 2020

Listen. Sometimes all you need is one to do the damn thing.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fuyu Toki (@fuyu_toki)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fuyu Toki (@fuyu_toki)

If I weren’t interested in Nier: Automata before I’m definitely interested now.

Photography credit goes to Tanya Salamanca.

You can check out more of Toki’s cosplay on Instagram and, well, I know this next pic isn’t technically cosplay but it’s so dang cute!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fuyu Toki (@fuyu_toki)

Me on January 1, 2021.

AsiaAnimeneSIA

YES HI HELLO PLEASE WELCOME MY HEADCANON FATGUM OF MY HERO ACADEMIA ACCLAIM THANK YOU.

All rise for the national anthem!

You know Fatgum greets interns like this, especially if they’re feeling blue (so Tamaki, yes, definitely Tamaki, happens all the time).

Like… please watch this to improve your mood.

And this.

Actually? Just go to her TikTok.

Aaaaactually just go here for ALL of their links kthnxbye!

Pass the brush: Plus Size Cosplay edition

I suppose it’s only fair to share the ONE cosplay thing I did during the pandemic because I had a new cosplay I was going to premiere at two cons that got canceled and wanted to wear the damn dress.

Plus Size Cosplayers of Color do the #passthebrush challenge and the #inandoutofcosplay challenge! Many thanks to all the beautiful and wonderful individuals that were part of this video! Part 2 and credits in thread!! pic.twitter.com/FhB7V5iPrx — Jazzthebat Cosplay (@jazzthebat) April 6, 2020

Organized by Jazzthebat Cosplay, this took place during the viral pass the brush challenge that hit social media earlier in the year. Be sure to check out the thread to see who was all in the video!

This is only a small offering of the cosplay that happened during a truly trying year. To everyone who took the time to share their creativity in 2020, thank you. I seriously mean that. This was definitely a huge positive for me this year. I kept thinking that there was no point for me to cosplay because I had nowhere to wear it to, and you know what? I’d forgotten the basic reason behind cosplay: because you like a character, you feel like dressing up like them, and you want to have fun doing it.

That’s it.

Thank you to everyone on this list and to all the cosplayers that rocked 2020.

(Image: NoireCi, Black Bettie Cosplay, Charanne Loves, and DeLa Doll)

