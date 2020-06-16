Things We Saw Today: Congrats on Retiring From Sex, Diego the Tortoise

Diego the tortoise had an important job: He had to have sex many, many times to make sure that his species didn’t die out, and boy did he deliver. He worked hard, helping to produce hundreds of descendants, and now he gets to retire on an uninhabited island. It’s a well-earned reward and retirement, since we Diego to thank for keeping his species alive.

Only the brave can single-handedly keep the libidinous giant tortoise species from extinction, and now the famous Diego, along with 15 other tortoises, gets to return to Española. While many may look at Diego’s life of dedication to the art of seduction as a sacrifice for his fellow libidinous giant tortoises, I like to look at the positives: Diego finally gets to relax after decades of breeding in captivity, he helped save his kind, and he had loads of sex in the process. At 100 years old, he’s now believed to have fathered at least 40% of the population.

Cerramos un capítulo importante en la gestión del @parquegalapagos, 15 tortugas de #Española, incluyendo a #Diego, regresan a casa tras décadas de reproducirse en cautiverio y salvar a su especie de la extinción. Su isla las recibe con los brazos abiertos. (Noticia en desarrollo) pic.twitter.com/M4a4maQm9E — Paulo Proaño Andrade (@PauloProanoA) June 15, 2020

According to CNN, when Diego first arrived, there were only two male tortoises and 12 females of his species alive. Now, with the help of Diego’s legendary sex drive, he aided in boosting the population to over 2,000. Way to go, Diego!

👏🏻👏🏻 Diego regresó hoy a su ambiente natural en la isla Española del archipiélago de Galápagos 🇪🇨, tras décadas de reproducirse en cautiverio para salvar a su especie. La tortuga gigante más de 100 años tuvo alrededor de 800 crías.

¡Bien hecho Diego! https://t.co/jUgRnJFTVs pic.twitter.com/SA7bQz7GxG — Programa ONU Medio Ambiente (@unep_espanol) June 15, 2020

Diego has been labeled as having an “unstoppable libido” and honestly, good for him. I’m just glad he got to have all the sex (and 800 children) his little heart desired and now he gets to retire in style. As Paulo Proaño Andrade, Ecuador’s environment minister, wrote on Twitter, “Their island receives them with open arms.”

(image: RODRIGO BUENDIA/AFP via Getty Images)

