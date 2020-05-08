Community Cast Reuniting for a Virtual Table Read for Charity!

It’s time to go back to Greendale Community College. Community is coming back with a table read of a past episode and a fan Q&A, and honestly … good. We need it. A show that went through the wringer (and also through a Jeff Winger), it seemed to be a fan favorite but constantly on the chopping block of the network—eventually moving to Yahoo’s streaming service for its final season.

Now, to help with Coronavirus relief (and to benefit charity), the cast (without Chevy Chase) is set to perform a table read of an episode of Community live for fans! Oh happy days for us! We’ll get to see Joel McHale, Gillian Jacobs, Donald Glover, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Alison Brie, Jim Rash, and Ken Jeong virtually back together again, along with series creator Dan Harmon.

According to Variety, the table read and fan Q&A are set to stream on Monday, May 18, at 2PM PT on Sony Pictures TV’s Community YouTube Page. The episode they’ll be reading is “Cooperative Polygraphy,” the season five episode directly following the death of Chevy Chase’s Pierce Hawthorne. Revealing everyone’s true feelings about Pierce, as well as each other, it’s a fun look into the characters of Community and how they felt about each other.

Is it my personal favorite episode of Community? No, that’s probably the episode titled “Foosball and Nocturnal Vigilantism,” where Abed (Danny Pudi) is in character as Batman the entire time—Christian Bale’s Batman, meaning he has a comically gravelly voice. But, that being said, I know why they chose “Cooperative Polygraphy,” because the entire episode is set in the study room and works as a table read.

Fans who want to ask questions can tweet them using #AskCommunity and tagging @CommunityTV. The episode helps to benefit the charities José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and Frontline Foods, and honestly, gives us all a bit of fun as we watch some of our favorite characters back on screen.

Community is one of those shows that many of us turn to when we’re a little upset about the state of the world, so now, in the midst of the pandemic, having the cast come back together for a table read and a Q&A is definitely something we could all use. Also, I think it’s hilarious that they actively chose an episode that Chevy Chase is … not in. The hits just keep on coming, and I, personally, love to see it.

