Commander Legends: What Decks Are You Building?

Commander Legends is shaping up to be one of the biggest treats for Magic: The Gathering Commander players this year. Due out for release November 11th, there have been so many amazing preview cards from folks all across the community. Tomorrow will be the last day for previews, but I still wanted to not think about the election and instead think about all the amazing decks I want to build with these 71 new Legends, reprints, and new mechanics.

As someone who is a complete simp for tribal, my eyes gravitated between two oldie, but goodie, tribes I love: angels and elves.

One of the new angel commanders released with Legends is Akroma, Vision of Ixidor.

Akroma, Vision of Ixidor {5}{W}{W}

Legendary Creature — Angel

Flying, first strike, vigilance, trample

At the beginning of each combat, until end of turn, each other creature you control gets +1/+1 if it has flying, +1/+1 if it has first strike, and so on for double strike, deathtouch, haste, hexproof, indestructible, lifelink, menace, protection, reach, trample, vigilance, and partner.

Partner

6/6

Illustrated by Chris Rahn

Akroma basically delivers a smorgasbord of counters to your other creatures if they have any mechanics attached to them. While she doesn’t give any to herself, being a 6/6 with flying, first strike, vigilance, and trample is pretty good all by itself. White, as its own thing, can be an issue, but because of Partner, we can expand our color wheel to something more … competitive.

There are a lot of excellent options, like Tharsios, who not only gives you access to blue and green, but gives you some sweet card draw. Sadly, I’m basic and janky when it comes to MTG, so I’m teaming Akroma up with Sengir, the Dark Baron.

Sengir, the Dark Baron {4}{B}{B}

Legendary Creature — Vampire Noble

Flying

Whenever another creature dies, put two +1/+1 counters on Sengir, the Dark Baron.

Whenever another player loses the game, you gain life equal to that player’s life total as the turn began.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

4/4

Illustrated by Bastien L. Deharme

I play MTG to smash my creates into other creatures, so by teaming up with Baron and adding Black to my pool, I can enjoy some aristocrat and graveyard shenanigans. Plus, since my deck can be full of demon and angel flyers, everything is already getting at least one +1,+1. Plus, if I put Akroma’s Memorial in my deck, all my creatures will have all of the things, plus a crap ton of counters.

My other passion is Elves. I love them. I love swarming the board with them, and while I have my mono-green Elf deck, Commander Legends has delivered me a fresh chance for Black-Green Elf chaos with Nadier, Agent of the Duskenel.

Nadier, Agent of the Duskenel {5}{B}

Legendary Creature — Elf Warrior

Whenever a token you control leaves the battlefield, put a +1/+1 counter on Nadier, Agent of the Duskenel”.

Whenever Nadier, Agent of the Duskenel leaves the battlefield, create a number of 1/1 green Elf Warrior creature tokens equal to its power.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

3/3

Illustrated by Yongjae Choi

Skullclamp plus 1/1 tokens gives us amazing card draw and pumps up Nadier, so when he does die we can get even more opportunities to pump him up next time. Add on Kamahl, Heart of Krosa, and we have a way to also make our tokens even stronger during our combat, while still being able to use them as sacrifices after our turn.

Kamahl, Heart of Krosa {6}{G}{G}

Legendary Creature — Human Druid

At the beginning of combat on your turn, creatures you control get +3/+3 and gain trample until end of turn.

{1}{G}: Until end of turn, target land you control becomes a 1/1 Elemental creature with vigilance, indestructible, and haste. It’s still a land.

Partner (You can have two commanders if both have partner.)

5/5

Illustrated by Kekai Kotaki

This is going to be a really fun set, and I’m excited to get my hands on it come November 11th. What decks are you planning on building with Commander Legends?

