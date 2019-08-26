Everything Coming to Netflix and Hulu in September 2019

It seems impossible that we’re headed into September. Wasn’t it just the 4th of July? What the hell happened to August? I don’t have answers to these questions about the relentless march of time, but I do come bearing news of what’s headed to Netflix and Hulu for the start of jacket season in September.

As usual, I’ll be highlighting AND bolding my recommendations here, as well as properties I’m excited to see for the first time. Be sure to give us your advice for what to watch in the comments. As for real excitement here, it’s a delight to see the latter two Lord of the Rings movies popping up on Netflix, even if the superior film is Fellowship. Hulu, meanwhile, is bringing out the big guns with The Matrix films, the Lethal Weapons, some Evil Deads, Goonies, and many more.

Netflix:

Available Sept. 1

300

68 Kill

American Psycho (2000)

Dante’s Peak

Elena

For the Birds

Igor

Loo Loo Kids: Johny & Friends Musical Adventures: Season 1

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 6

Moving Art: Season 3

My Sister’s Keeper

Mystic River

Olmo & the Seagull

Open Season

Rebel in the Rye

Scream: Season 3

Serial Killer with Piers Morgan: Season 1 [EDITOR’S NOTE: WHAAAAT? WHY. WHY]

Spookley the Square Pumpkin

Stripes

Superbad

The Lake House

The Last Exorcism

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

The Saint

The Taking of Pelham 123

The Walking Dead: Season 9

Uncle Naji in UAE

You Don’t Mess with the Zohan

Available Sept. 4

The World We Make

Available Sept. 6

Archibald’s Next Big Thing

Article 15

Elite: Season 2

Hip-Hop Evolution: Season 3

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 3

The Spy

Available Sept. 9

Norm of the North: King Sized Adventure

Available Sept. 10

Bill Burr: Paper Tiger

Eat Pray Love

Evelyn

Shameless (U.S.): Season 9

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020

Available Sept. 12

The I-Land

The Mind, Explained

Turbo

Available Sept. 13

The Chef Show: Volume 2

Head Count

Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea

I’m Sorry: Season 2

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato

The Ranch: Part 7

Tall Girl

Unbelievable

Available Sept. 14

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Available Sept. 15

Los Tigres del Norte at Folsom Prison

Steal a Pencil for Me

Surviving R. Kelly: Season 1

Available Sept. 17

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives

The Last Kids on Earth

Available Sept. 18

Come and Find Me

Available Sept. 19

Océans

Available Sept. 20

Between Two Ferns: The Movie

Criminal

Daddy Issues

Disenchantment: Part 2

Fastest Car: Season 2

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

Las del hockey

Available Sept. 21

Sarah’s Key

Available Sept. 23

Team Kaylie

Available Sept. 24

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself

Available Sept. 25

Abstract: The Art of Design: Season 2

Birders

El recluso

Furie

Glitch: Season 3

Available Sept. 26

Explained: Season 2

The Grandmaster

Available Sept. 27

Bard of Blood

Dragons: Rescue Riders

El marginal: Season 3

In the Shadow of the Moon

Locked Up: Season 4

The Politician

Skylines

Sturgill Simpson Presents Sound & Fury

Vis a vis: Season 4

Available Sept. 30

Gotham: Season 5

Mo Gilligan: Momentum

Okay kids, so the pickings are … a little slim, no? September’s not the biggest month in the entertainment world, and it seems as though Netflix isn’t exactly flooding the back-to-school season with content. So what’s the story over at Hulu? They’ve got a ton happening on the movie front, as well as shows returning to network TV that will also air on the streamer.

Hulu:

Available Sunday, Sept. 1

Chuggington (Seasons 1-5)

27 Dresses (2008)

50 First Dates (2004)

A Dog and Pony Show (2018)

A Guy Thing (2003)

A.R.C.H.I.E 2: Mission Impawsible (2003)

After the Screaming Stops (2018)

Against the Wild 2 (2016)

All Dogs Go to Heaven 2 (1996)

The Amityville Horror (1979)

An Everlasting Piece (2000)

Banking on Bitcoin (2016)

Basic Instinct (1992)

Bigfoot Country (2012)

Blown Away (1993)

Breaking Away (1979)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

The Cokeville Miracle (2015)

The Cooler (2003)

The Dark Half (1993)

Demolition Man (2003)

Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)

Disturbing Behavior (1998)

Doctor Dolittle (1998)

The Edge (1997)

Emma (1996)

Evil Dead (1981)

Evil Dead II (1987)

Exposed (2016)

Failure to Launch (2006)

Far from Home (1989)

Ferngully: The Last Rainforest (1992)

The First Monday in May (2016)

Firstborn (1984)

Flashback (1990)

From Mexico with Love (2009)

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996)

The Goonies (1985)

Heist (2015)

Hercules (1997)

High-Rise (2015)

I, Frankenstein (2013)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Jersey Girl (2004)

Juno (2007)

The Last Exorcism (2010)

Lethal Weapon (1987)

Lethal Weapon 2 (1989)

Lethal Weapon 3 (1992)

Lethal Weapon 4 (1998)

Liar, Liar (1997)

Lost in Space (1998)

Man on a Ledge (2012)

The Matrix (1999)

The Matrix Reloaded (2003)

The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Miami Vice (2006)

The Midnight Meat Train (2009)

The Monster Squad (1987)

Mommie Dearest (1981)

Monsters at Large (2018)

Mr. Mom (1983)

The Object of Beauty (1991)

Ocean’s Eleven (2001)

Ocean’s Twelve (2004)

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007)

Open Season (2006)

Open Season 2 (2009)

Open Season 3 (2011)

Open Season: Scared Silly (2016)

The Perfect Weapon (1991)

The Portrait if a Lady (1996)

Pinocchio (2018)

Playing it Cool (2014)

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)

Pretty in Pink (1986)

Pumpkinhead (1988)

Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)

Ravenous (1999)

Red Dog: True Blue (2018)

Requiem for a Dream (2000)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Robo-Dog: Airborne (2017)

Sacred Ground (1983)

Saving Christmas (2017)

Secretary (2002)

She’s All That (1999)

Sliver (1993)

Sucker Punch (2008)

Suicide Kings (1998)

Top of the Food Chain (2000)

Training Day (2001)

Turtle Tale (2018)

Unbreakable (2000)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Wayne’s World 2 (1993)

Wild Card (2015)

Available Monday, Sept. 2

Anthropoid (2016)

Matriarch (2018)

Untouchable: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)

Available Tuesday, Sept. 3

Bolden (2019)

We Die Young (2019)

Available Wednesday, Sept. 4

The Purge (Season 1)

Wu-Tang: An American Saga: Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Kicking and Screaming (1995)

Available Friday, Sept. 6

Into The Dark: Pure: Episode 12 Season Finale (Hulu Original)

Available Monday, Sept. 9

Wise Man’s Grandchild (Season 1)

Hotel Mumbai (2019)

Available Tuesday, Sept. 10

Curious George: A Royal Monkey (2019)

Available Saturday, Sept. 14

Pocahontas (1995)

Available Monday, Sept. 16

The Powerpuff Girls (Season 3B)

Curious George (2006)

Available Tuesday, Sept. 17

Dancing with the Stars (Season 28 Premiere)

Available Thursday, Sept. 19

Aniara (2019)

Crypto (2019)

Available Friday, Sept. 20

Afterlost (Season 1)

Available Saturday, Sept. 21

Dream Corp LLC. (Season 2)

Robihachi (Season 1)

Available Tuesday, Sept. 24

9-1-1 (Season 3 Premiere)

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

Bluff City Law (Series Premiere)

Prodigal Son (Series Premiere)

The Good Doctor (Season 3 Premiere)

The Voice (Season 17 Premiere)

Available Wednesday, Sept. 25

Black-ish (Season 6 Premiere)

Bless This Mess (Season 2 Premiere)

Emergence (Series Premiere)

Empire (Final Season Premiere)

Mixed-ish (Series Premiere)

New Amsterdam (Season 2 Premiere)

The Conners (Season 2 Premiere)

The Resident (Season 3 Premiere)

This Is Us (Season 4 Premiere)

Available Thursday, Sept. 26

Chicago Fire (Season 8 Premiere)

Chicago Med (Season 5 Premiere)

Chicago P.D. (Season 7 Premiere)

Modern Family (Season 11 Premiere)

Schooled (Season 2 Premiere)

Single Parents (Season 2 Premiere)

South Park (Season 23 Premiere)

Stumptown (Series Premiere)

The Goldbergs (Season 7 Premiere)

The Masked Singer (Season 2 Premiere)

Available Friday, Sept. 27

A Million Little Things (Season 2 Premiere)

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16 Premiere)

How to Get Away With Murder (Season 6 Premiere)

Law & Order: SVU (Season 21 Premiere)

Perfect Harmony (Series Premiere)

Sunnyside (Series Premiere)

Superstore (Season 5 Premiere)

The Good Place (Final Season Premiere)

Available Saturday, Sept. 28

American Housewife (Season 4 Premiere)

Fresh Off the Boat (Season 6 Premiere)

Rango (2011)

Available Monday, Sept. 30

American Dad! (Complete Season 13)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (Season 30 Premiere)

Bless the Harts (Series Premiere)

Bob’s Burgers (Season 10 Premiere)

Family Guy (Season 10 Premiere)

Shark Tank (Season 11 Premiere)

The Rookie (Season 2 Premiere)

The Simpsons (Season 31 Premiere)

Primal Fear (1996)

Teen Spirit (2019)

What jumped out for you, watching-wise? Personally, I can’t wait to confuse my brain by watching Emma and Requiem for a Dream the same night.

The meantime, let us revisit one of the most epic moments of early 2000s cinema, with the spectacular Miranda Otto as Éowyn in Lord of The Rings: Return of the King.

