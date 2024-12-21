Comeback Queen Shania Twain feels like a superwoman with major 2025 tour announcement

Shania Twain is heading out for an encore in 2025 on the heels of her successful Queen of Me Tour in 2023. The “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” singer is hitting seven cities next year to finish her incredible World Tour, during which she visited over 70 shows across North America and Europe. Along with the few dates added next year, she will continue her Shania Twain: Come On Over Las Vegas Residency at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Recommended Videos

The country singer has had a remarkable comeback over the past few years, especially after dealing with a 20-year-long battle with Lymes Disease that nearly ended her career. When she spoke to Vanity Fair in 2022, the singer explained that the disease caused her to blackout on stage, and she even struggled with her singing voice.

“My voice was never the same again. I thought I’d lost my voice forever. I thought that was it, and I would never, ever sing again,” she told the outlet. She was also dealing with heartbreak throughout that period, noting, “In that search to determine what was causing this lack of control with my voice and this change in my voice, I was facing a divorce. My husband leaves me for another woman. Now I’m at a whole other low. And I just don’t see any point in going on with a music career.”

Things have certainly turned around since then, as she released her Queen of Me album in 2023, followed by a World Tour and a Las Vegas Residency. Now, the singer is still showing up for her fans with even more tour dates added to the list! Keep reading to see how you can buy tickets to her 2025 show dates.

Shania Twain 2025 tour tickets

Tickets: StubHub

Tickets for Shania Twain’s North America 2025 tour are on sale now! Ticket prices vary depending on which show you attend and where you sit in the venue. Right now, the cheapest tickets for the July 19 show in Buffalo, New York, are being sold for $56 in the lawn area. However, if you’d like to get a closer look, you may pay upwards of $291.

Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which include premium tickets, a group photo with your party and Shania Twain, an exclusive autographed item, a specially designed merchandise bundle, early entry into the venue, and more. All VIP packages include different contents, so ensure you purchase the correct one.

BUY NOW: Cheapest tickets for Shania Twain 2025 Summer Tour on StubHub.

Shania Twain 2025 tour schedule

Shania Twain is wrapping up her tour in 2025 with a summer run on the East Coast. She will kick off the encore in Buffalo, New York, on July 19 before traveling to several other cities. The tour’s last show will be in Hollywood, Florida, on August 1. See below for the full schedule.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy