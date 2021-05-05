Things We Saw Today: Imagine If Your USC Professor Were Colman Domingo …

So you’re heading to class at the University of Southern California, you walk in and BOOM: There’s Colman Domingo. Seems like a fanfic come to life, but in reality, it’s what could happen at the School of Dramatic Arts! The If Beale Street Could Talk actor is heading there as a professor, and as someone who wanted nothing more than to study acting at USC growing up … I’m seriously considering trying to get into grad school.

It is with great honor and joy to shout out that I will be joining USC School of Dramatic Arts as a Professor. https://t.co/Lz3PNkTPvV — Colman Domingo (@colmandomingo) May 4, 2021

Domingo, who is famous for his work on shows like Fear the Walking Dead and his latest work in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, is one of those famous people who fans flock to. Maybe it’s his fun show he does on The Walking Dead‘s YouTube channel where he talks to celebrities while making cocktails, or maybe it’s just his fun way of going about things, but there is something very infatuating about him.

If I could, I would talk to Colman Domingo for hours on end. So imagining him as a professor? Definitely the kind of fun professor who would be serious in class but would hang out with the students and have a good time outside of doing work.

(image: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

