Many voters were unsatisfied with how former President Joe Biden handled the onslaught in Gaza. Now that the dust has partially settled, President Trump has proposed something predictably worse for Palestinians.

On Saturday, President Trump suggested Jordan and Egypt take in more Gazans. “I’d like Egypt to take people, and I’d like Jordan to take people,” he said about Palestinians on Air Force One. Trump also compared Gaza to a demolition site that needed to be cleared. “You’re talking about probably a million and a half people, and we just clean out that whole thing.”

Instead of reinforcing Palestinian territory, Trump expressed that he wants to collaborate with other Arab countries to build housing at different locations. This, he claims, would allow Palestinians to “live in peace.” Trump was also flippant about whether or not this situation would be a long-term or short-term solution — it could be either. Regardless, this may result in the complete expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza, a place millions view as their home. Return may not be an option.

Commenters on social media point out the irony of Trump’s solution. One wrote on YouTube, “This is the same guy who advocates for strong borders but wants Egypt and Jordan to open theirs.” Others called this plan out for what it is: displacement and ethnic cleansing. Instead of finding amenable solutions to the conflict, Trump is evidently leaning in Israel’s favor and setting Palestinian interests aside. Far-right politicians from Israel are already rejoicing in Trump’s idea.

Palestinians cling to home

Meanwhile, Palestinians on social media are determined to stay in their land. Mustafa Musallam, a journalist from Gaza, posted a video of Palestinians marching on the Netzarim Corridor to assert their claim to Northern Gaza. “We’re willing to die on our land. We won’t leave it.” The woman in the clip continued, “Trump is dreaming if he thinks any of us are willing to go to Egypt or Jordan.”

