Claudia Conway Returns to Social Media to Roast Her Parents and Trump

Is there a more universal experience than being embarrassed by your parents? It’s a deeply relatable rite of passage that transcends culture and history. For most of us, these moments are relatively harmless, like when your dad wears socks with sandals or your mom does the cabbage patch at your cousin’s Bar Mitzvah.

Now imagine your parents are Kellyanne and George Conway. Your mother spins lies in service of an authoritarian racist monster, who your father lambasts publicly. This ideological difference between your parents makes international headlines. This is the world in which Claudia Conway lives. So it’s no wonder then that the 15-year-old daughter of the Conways is venting her feelings on social media.

Claudia, who has nearly 150k followers on Twitter, returned to social media after her parents told her to delete her account. Earlier this month, she tweeted “My parents are forcing me to delete social media so this is my last tweet, Apparently, i don’t have a platform! it’s fake! love you all so much. keep fighting.”

But this Wednesday, Claudia returned full force:

got my phone back! probably wont have it for long though considering i’m about to revolutionize twitter brb — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 29, 2020

Since then, the young Conway has been on a Twitter tear, ripping into her mother’s boss, supporting Black Lives Matter, and encouraging her followers to vote for Biden. She also called out people for ignoring her voice and her ability to speak her mind. Here are some of her top posts:

eat the rich — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 29, 2020

this also goes to all the adults in my life who choose to belittle me in “defense” of my mother. it’s none of your business. i am my own person. i possess just as much respect and intellect as you do. what i do and how i use my platform is for the betterment of my generation. — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 29, 2020

1. “china virus” is racist.

2. vaccines should not be capitalized

3. the yankees probably didn’t want you anyways — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 29, 2020

ok sparky, settle down now. do you know what WE are sick and tired of? our racist, homophobic, tyrannical, golfing idiot of a president. — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 29, 2020

louie babe that’s gonna kill you before covid…. https://t.co/n631KQf78N — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 31, 2020

In an interview with The Insider, Conway said, “My family is a political family, … I grew up in a very very conservative family, so I was only exposed to those views for a very long time. I decided to educate myself and think for myself.”

Conway added, “We do get into arguments a lot — I’m not going to lie … My mom is my best friend but we do fight all the time over politics, and I’m always shut down by my entire family … I respect everyone’s views, … For me, there’s a certain threshold, I think. Everyone in my family are (sic) Trump supporters except for my Dad and I.”

Still, that bond doesn’t stop Claudia from roasting her mom on Twitter. In many ways, Claudia is experiencing the same political disconnect that many of us feel with our Trump-supporting family and friends. And just like us, she is using social media to tell her family exactly what she thinks about their awful politics.

please do me a favor and log off for me! — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 29, 2020

Conway has also tweeted in support of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and jokingly asked the New York Representative to adopt her. To which we say, get in line Claudia, we ALL want to be adopted by AOC.

currently CRYING because @AOC follows me. the PEAK of my existence. how’s your morning going? — CLAUDIA CONWAY (@claudiamconwayy) July 30, 2020

(via The Insider, image: Alex Wong/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

