comScore

Claudia Conway Returns to Social Media to Roast Her Parents and Trump

The daughter of George and Kellyanne Conway is as sick of Trump as we are.

By Chelsea SteinerJul 31st, 2020, 12:17 pm

the conways

Is there a more universal experience than being embarrassed by your parents? It’s a deeply relatable rite of passage that transcends culture and history. For most of us, these moments are relatively harmless, like when your dad wears socks with sandals or your mom does the cabbage patch at your cousin’s Bar Mitzvah.

Now imagine your parents are Kellyanne and George Conway. Your mother spins lies in service of an authoritarian racist monster, who your father lambasts publicly. This ideological difference between your parents makes international headlines. This is the world in which Claudia Conway lives. So it’s no wonder then that the 15-year-old daughter of the Conways is venting her feelings on social media.

Claudia, who has nearly 150k followers on Twitter, returned to social media after her parents told her to delete her account. Earlier this month, she tweeted “My parents are forcing me to delete social media so this is my last tweet, Apparently, i don’t have a platform! it’s fake! love you all so much. keep fighting.”

But this Wednesday, Claudia returned full force:

Since then, the young Conway has been on a Twitter tear, ripping into her mother’s boss, supporting Black Lives Matter, and encouraging her followers to vote for Biden. She also called out people for ignoring her voice and her ability to speak her mind. Here are some of her top posts:

In an interview with The Insider, Conway said, “My family is a political family, … I grew up in a very very conservative family, so I was only exposed to those views for a very long time. I decided to educate myself and think for myself.”

Conway added, “We do get into arguments a lot — I’m not going to lie … My mom is my best friend but we do fight all the time over politics, and I’m always shut down by my entire family … I respect everyone’s views, … For me, there’s a certain threshold, I think. Everyone in my family are (sic) Trump supporters except for my Dad and I.”

Still, that bond doesn’t stop Claudia from roasting her mom on Twitter. In many ways, Claudia is experiencing the same political disconnect that many of us feel with our Trump-supporting family and friends. And just like us, she is using social media to tell her family exactly what she thinks about their awful politics.

Conway has also tweeted in support of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and jokingly asked the New York Representative to adopt her. To which we say, get in line Claudia, we ALL want to be adopted by AOC.

(via The Insider, image: Alex Wong/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.