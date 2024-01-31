How To Read All of C.J. Box’s Joe Pickett Books In Order

I detect that you’re in the mood for some detective stories. And have I got the detective for you. I’m talking, of course, about Joe Pickett of Wyoming, the central figure in two dozen novels from author CJ Box.

You’re not looking for any sort of detective, no. Not the usual suspects at least. And by “usual suspects” I mean anything related to the guy in the bat suit or the dude with the funny hat and pipe. I’m talking about someone alternative. Someone a little bit more rustic. Someone who doesn’t have a slew of gadgets or an IQ of 200. Someone with an honest heart and a game warden’s badge.

CJ Box’s Joe Pickett is a simple man. He lives a modest life, concerned only about taking care of his wife and three daughters while trying to pin the bad guys in the process. Those bad guys are many. We’re talking eco-terrorists, animal killers, corrupt feds, and a couple of hitmen here and there. It’s nothing that ol’ Joe can’t handle. And by “handle” I mean “barely make it through by the skin of his teeth”.

So here they are, all of the Joe Pickett novels in order, including a list of the Joe Pickett short stories and novellas as a lil bonus.

Joe Pickett Novels

Open Season (2001) Savage Run (2002) Winterkill (2003) Trophy Hunt (2004) Out of Range (2005) In Plain Sight (2006) Free Fire (2007) Blood Trail (2008) Below Zero (2009) Nowhere to Run (2010) Cold Wind (2011) Force of Nature (2012) Breaking Point (2013) Stone Cold (2014) Endangered (2015) Off the Grid (2016) Vicious Circle (2017) The Disappeared (2018) Wolf Pack (2019) Long Range (2020) Dark Sky (2021) Shadows Reel (2022) Storm Watch (2023) Three-Inch Teeth (2024)

Joe Pickett Short Stories

Dull Knife (2005) The Master Falconer (2011) Honor & … (2017) (Co-authored with Sandra Brown) Precious Cargo (2022)

