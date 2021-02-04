There are a handful of Disney classics that fans have been wishing to their fairy godmothers to be able to see again, especially with the introduction of Disney+ and the chance to have access to an ever-growing library.

It’s me.

I’m fans.

And I’m talking about Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Cinderella from 1997.

(That, and the Aladdin cartoon series, but that’s another story).

After over two decades of wishing for the impossible, Brandy announced on The View that the movie would be hitting Disney+ on February 12th!

EXCLUSIVE: @4everBrandy announces on @TheView Rodgers and Hammerstein’s #Cinderella will premiere on @disneyplus February 12! “We can celebrate and share and inspire a whole new generation to see this wonderful piece,” she tells us. pic.twitter.com/GVqNeM4Cf1 — The View (@TheView) February 4, 2021

It was a fitting space for the announcement as Whoopi Goldberg played the part of Queen Constantina, the mother of Prince Christopher (aka: the handsome prince of the story).

Originally part of ABC’s Wonderful World of Disney, the movie first aired on November 2, 1997. I’m not sure the ones behind the production knew that we’d still be into it after so many years, but anytime someone brings up live-action Disney movies I have a knee-jerk reaction to direct them to the best Cinderella movie of our generation. It just happens automatically, the need to discuss the all-star diverse cast, the set pieces, the music, the music, THE MUSIC.

in honor of “cinderella” being released to disney+ next friday, i just had to put this MOMENT back on the timeline pic.twitter.com/SklFjRk3Hr — ♡ (@ivyknowIes) February 4, 2021

And. All. Of. The. Costumes!

via GIPHY

I’m ready for two things to happen 1) all of us who have keep the movie in our hearts take to social media to share what our favorite moments are, and 2) for folks who missed out on this phenomenal movie to become fans of this take on Cinderella.

The only downside to this is the recent passing of Natalie Desselle-Reid from back in December. I wish she were here to see all of the love the movie is getting and how a lot of us are about to tune in to watch her as Minerva, one of Cinderella’s stepsisters. Rest in peace, and know that a new generation is about to get acquainted with your work.

Here are some other things we saw today:

Paul the greyhound dog doesn’t wanna accept winter, and frankly, neither do I.

This is Paul. He’s a retired racing greyhound from Florida. Just moved to Philly with his new family and is still adjusting to the concept of winter. 14/10 we believe in you, Paul pic.twitter.com/Fl54TACrNe — WeRateDogs® (@dog_rates) February 4, 2021

You can’t fire Trump from the Screen Actors Guild, he quits! Or something. Wait, he was part of the Screen Actors Guild? (via RawStory)

Chadwick Boseman makes SAG Awards history as the first person to ever receive 4 film nominations in a single year (via the Los Angeles Times)

TikTok user Tessica Brown goes viral from using gorilla glue after running out of her regular hair product. She advises everyone to not result to gorilla glue when running out of göt2b (via TikTok) Follow up video shows that using shampoo does nothing to help the situation (via TikTok)

Twitter was collectively confused about television host Greg Kelly’s search for the “McFish” and claims of being labeled as a “Male Karen” (via Twitter)

Production on Fantastic Beasts Whatever Number They’re On Please Just Put This Cursed Project Out of Its Misery has been halted because of a COVID-19 case. (via Yahoo News)

Are we getting a sci-fi western retelling of Dracula? Nomadland filmmaker Chloé Zhao is teaming up with Universal to bring us “an original, futuristic, sci-fi Western” (via The Hollywood Reporter)

What did you see today?

(Image: Walt Disney Television)

