‘Chucky’ Is Back for His Final Act in Season 3, Part 2 Trailer

After a successful film franchise and nearly three seasons on the small screen via SYFY and USA, everyone’s favorite killer doll, Chucky is finally dying of something as simple as old age. The season 3, part 2 trailer opens with an elderly Chucky (Brad Dourif) who has lost his appetite for killing.

It isn’t until his old flame Tiffany Valentine (Jennifer Tilly) gives him a pep talk from jail, baiting him with the question, “Don’t you want to go down in history as the greatest serial killer of all time?” that his zest for taking lives comes back. Old age be damned, Chucky is “going for the nukes” and killing everyone in his way at the White House.

That’s right, in case you didn’t catch the first half of the season, Chucky is no longer immortal, having given up the dark arts, resulting in father time catching up with him. Though, there is a hack, which requires him to sacrifice six people in an especially evil place. For obvious reasons, Chucky settles on 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., after other locations prove not evil enough.

With Gloria Naylor’s disco hit “I Will Survive” pulsating in the background, a montage of characters is shown. Devon (Bjorgvin Arnarson), Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), and Jake (Zackary Arthur), for instance, muse over if he’ll actually die, and how exactly they’re going to get to Chucky while he’s wreaking havoc around the Oval Office. Meanwhile, the president—played by former ’90s teen heartthrob Devon Sawa—and his family barely know what’s hit them. Thanks to a seance, Chucky even seems to return to human form.

No word on season four yet, but if this trailer is any indication, this might be it for the supernatural doll. Catch new episodes on Syfy and USA starting April 10, 2024.

