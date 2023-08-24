‘Chrono Odyssey’ Has Not One, But Two Trailers

Korean game studio NPixel has been teasing their upcoming game Chrono Odyssey since it was first announced way back in December 2020. A vast, open-world MMO set in the fantasy world of Setera, where players will need to bend time itself in order to survive, Chrono Odyssey promises players open-ended gameplay with no one set path or quest to victory. Here’s everything we know about the game so far.

What’s Chrono Odyssey’s release date?

NPixel still hasn’t given us a release date for Chrono Odyssey yet, though as they’re busy sharing more and more about the world and gameplay online maybe that will change soon. As soon as they tell us when the game’s actually coming out we’ll let you know.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! In fact, there’s two. There’s the official trailer here.

And then there’s the gameplay trailer here.

Is Chrono Odyssey a sequel to Chrono Cross or Chrono Trigger?

No, while Chrono Odyssey is drawing on some familiar elements from former games it’s an entirely new, standalone creation – this time focussing on parallel worlds more than time travel.

But it’s a Chrono game, so time travel is still an element right?

Yes, using an artefact known as the Chronotector, a piece of technology left behind by the long-gone and mysterious civilisation of the “Great Ones” you can manipulate time to your benefit in the game. Apparently, you’ll be able “stop time, rewind events, and explore other timelines and overcome seemingly insurmountable challenges” by using the artefac. It seems like you’ll be able to play out multiple, opposing storylines and walk back mistakes without having to revert to an earlier save file in Chrono Odyssey, which is a pretty exciting, innovative idea.

What is Chrono Odyssey about?

Plagued by chaos and violence Setera is the last holdout against The Void, a dark force of unfathomable power whose end goal is the destruction of all the worlds. Overseen by Guardians, brought there by the “Great Ones” after the destruction of their own worlds, Setera hosts many warring factions—including the World Movers, humans who managed to escape from their worlds to Setera before The Void destroyed them. The goal of the game seems to be to survive, and thrive, acquiring riches and even conquering regions of Setera while beating back The Void and their misled, human acolytes—after all, you can’t rule the world without a world to rule.

Who are the warring factions?

First, we have The Guardians, godlike beings who were brought to Setera specifically to protect it and its people from the Void. Then there’s The Void, described as “otherworldly invaders that reject the existence of life itself” whose end goal is to destroy Setera and all life everywhere. From The Void we then get The Broken, Word Mover humans who were corrupted by Void energies, eventually succumbing to a mindless, undead existence—attacking the living in an attempt to claim their energies for their own. The World Movers are humans who escaped to Setera when The Void destroyed their homeworlds, banding together for survival.

Divided into three (as yet unnamed) factions they still share a common goal, security and safety for their people, but merely differ on how to achieve it. They’re distrusted by The Guardians for a number of reasons, not least their potential to become The Broken. Finally, there’s The Outcast, a group of outlaws made up of World Mover humans who each did something so terrible they were exiled from their communities only to band together for survival and revenge.

Who are the player characters?

Instead of a pre-made character, or characters to choose from, complete with a full backstory and place in Setaran society, players of Chrono Odyssey will get to craft their own—deciding on everything from name to appearance to unique, personalised combat style. In addition to all that they’ll be able to choose one of six classes to build their character around;

Swordsman

Ranger

Paladin

Berserker

Sorcerer

Assassin

What platforms will Chrono Odyssey be available on?

Chrono Odyssey is planned to be a multi-platform release (though we’ve heard that before), available for PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S, as well as PC.

(featured image: NPixel)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]