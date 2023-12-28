Christopher Nolan’s Unlikely Connection to Zack Snyder Makes Sense Though

Christopher Nolan and Zack Snyder are friends. Yes, surprise if you didn’t know! And Christopher Nolan will proudly tell you how proud he is of his friend. Recently, he did it again when talking about Snyder and his contributions to film.

The two have been friends for a while. Nolan served as a producer on Man of Steel, and still clearly believes in Snyder’s vision. As someone who has also loved Snyder’s work, I understand their connection to each other. Zack Snyder is someone who can be polarizing. You either get his movies or you don’t. For me, I love his work because I think there is a lot to unpack in it and it is very fun. For Nolan, it is all about how Snyder has made his mark.

In a recent interview with The Atlantic, Nolan made it clear how he feels about Snyder. “There’s no superhero science-fiction film coming out these days where I don’t see some influence of Zack,” Nolan said. “When you watch a Zack Snyder film, you see and feel his love for the potential of cinema. The potential of it to be fantastical, to be heightened in its reality, but to move you and to excite you.”

Christopher Nolan loves Zack Snyder enough to say not to watch Joss Whedon’s Justice League

Let’s recall when Snyder stepped own from Justice League and we were left with whatever the hell Joss Whedon’s Justice League became, created out of Whedon’s unprofessional behavior on set. The movie is gross, a mess, and something that is infuriating to so many of us. By the time that the Snyder Cut rolled around, I was beyond excited because it fixed a lot of my issues with the movie (particularly what Whedon did to Diana), and I loved what Snyder gave to Cyborg in the Snyder Cut.

All of this is to say that honestly? I do think that the Snyder Cut was worth it. And you know who spared his friend from having to watch the travesty of the other version of the Justice League? Christopher Nolan. At the time of its release, Nolan (a good friend and not like me, a bad sister who forced my brother to suffer too) reportedly told Snyder to not watch what Whedon did to his movie. That’s a good friend right there.

This dynamic between the two filmmakers, who are responsible in a lot of ways for changing how we look at superhero movies (along with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, of course), makes so much sense because they are pioneers of this genre. Being friends, looking out for each other, and working with each other still? That’s amazing!

My favorite part of their friendship (outside of Nolan warning Snyder) is that Nolan is still championing Snyder’s work. And I am sure that if you asked Snyder, he’d do the same for Nolan because they seem to love one another. It is rare to find two filmmakers (especially directors like Nolan and Snyder) who just want to praise each other like this. So when we do get directors like this, it is just nice to see them rallying behind one another.

(featured image: Emilio Madrid/Getty Images for Netflix)

