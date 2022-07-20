Warner Bros. and Spotify have teamed up for a new DC audio series, ‘Harley Quinn & The Joker: Sound Mind’, with Christina Ricci starring as Harley Quinn. Ricci, who was recently nominated for an Emmy for her performance in Showtime’s Yellowjackets, will be joined by Billy Magnussen (Made for Love) as the Joker and Justin Hartley (This Is Us) as Batman. The series was developed by was developed by Eli Horowitz (Homecoming), and tells Harley’s story from her own viewpoint, beginning with her origin story as Dr. Harleen Quinzel at Arkham Asylum.

The logline for the series reads, “But her dad is sick, and in need of an expensive, life-saving operation Harleen can’t afford. So when she meets ‘Patient J,’ a unique criminal who seems to have a strange power over everyone but her, Harleen makes a fateful decision: to use her relationship with J to get what she needs, leading both of them down a dangerous path that will change their lives forever.”

The series follows the successful audio series Batman Unburied, written by David S. Goyer, who co-wrote the Christopher Nolan Dark Knight Trilogy. The series stars Winston Duke (Black Panther) as Batman, Jason Isaacs (The Harry Potter films) as Alfred, and Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) as Barbara Gordon/Batgirl. The series topped Spotify’s charts, and has been renewed for a second season.

Ricci voicing Harley Quinn is a no-brainer, and I’ve often thought she would deliver a terrific performance as the character in live-action as well. Ricci is surfing a new wave of popularity thanks to Yellowjackets, and we’re excited to see more opportunities come her way.

(via THR, featured image: Showtime)

