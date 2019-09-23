Chris Pratt, Please Stop Talking

First of all, Chris Pratt … a poet you are not. I’ve never wanted to lay my head down on a table and just cry more than trying to read this poem that Pratt decided to post on Instagram. I guess, in a way, he’s trying to say that taking the middle ground and choosing your own path is what we all need to do instead of listening to either “side” of the news. If there’s something 2019 doesn’t need, it’s more “both sides” nonsense.

Pratt decided to preach about his beliefs and how there are “ding-dongs” on the left and the right, and that we all should, essentially, be Americans first. Because he’s very American. Remember when Pratt wore an interesting American flag shirt? What about his church that he defended, saying it’s not anti-LGBTQ, even when there have been reports from ex-members disputing this?

Anyway, the point of all that is that, as much as it pains me to say it, Chris Pratt has continually made it clear that he isn’t someone I can support. I don’t like his views. I think he believes in a church that is overall hateful despite the small community within it that he may have found, and he’s always done slightly questionable things and passed it off as him being the “funny” guy. (I’m particularly thinking of the instance where he decided to be completely naked on the set of Parks and Recreation, without the consent of the rest of the cast so that it’d be shocking).

So his latest poem is not shocking, just disappointing. Here’s the thing: Do you want to attract people who yell at others and call them “snowflakes” just for hating racism? Do you pride yourself on the fact that your comments are filled with Trump supporters? Because that seems like something I’d probably separate myself from, but with posts like this, Pratt is ushering it in.

In a way, I guess what he wants is everyone to just get along. Much like a contestant on Miss Universe, Pratt aims for world peace, and wouldn’t we all like that? But this kind of poem comes off as very dense and shows that he is ignorant of his own beliefs and does not recognize the unique detriment that the extreme right is having on us as a society. (A 16-year-old had to get up at the U.N. today to scream about climate change because our president thinks it’s a hoax, so like, Chris, take a seat.)

How should we fix this? I vote that we replace Chris Pratt on the list of Hollywood Chrises with Christoph Waltz, mainly because I can never look at Parks and Rec’s Andy Dwyer the same way, and I’m forever mad at Chris Pratt for that.

