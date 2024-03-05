I Love That My Favorite Marvel Movie Is the One Chris Evans Enjoyed Working On the Most

I really miss Steve Rogers. For years, he was a massive part of my and every other superhero fan’s life—he was, and arguably still is, one of the three pillars of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he remains one of my favorite characters of all time.

Recommended Videos

You might lament Steve’s romantic send-off in Avengers: Endgame, but there’s no denying his overall importance to the franchise or Chris Evans’ role in making Steve, a.k.a. Captain America, such a beloved character. Steve Rogers became so much more than the shield he was carrying and the flag he was wearing on his chest. He was the moral center of the MCU, and no film demonstrates this better than Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

The entirety of the Captain America trilogy proves Steve’s resilience and ethical tenacity. Captain America: The First Avenger, for instance, doesn’t even need to give Steve a proper developmental arc. He becomes a physically stronger version of himself, certainly, but from the first moment we see him on screen, it’s clear who he is and what he stands for. It is those around him who become better people because of their association with him, not the other way around. This narrative shift is what makes The First Avenger so compelling.

It isn’t until we see Steve in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, however, that Steve’s effect on the MCU’s world and the franchise’s major players becomes clear. Sure, he and the other Avengers learn to work with one another to save New York in Avengers: Assemble, and Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, certainly seems to be influenced by Steve’s presence. Steve’s not the one calling the shots there, though. Not really. That comes soon after.

In The Winter Soldier, it is Steve who makes the tough calls, both on a personal level and on a saving-the-world level. Steve brings Bucky Barnes back from the brink, recognizing his friend’s trauma and giving him the chance to find himself again. Steve is the one who convinces Fury to finally give up on Project Insight—Fury, a man who always has a plan, who is always ten steps ahead, gives up the ultimate surveillance power, and understands it is the right thing to do because he believes in Steve.

Natasha, too, who arguably has the most to lose out of everyone, the one who plays all the odds, sides with Steve as well and reveals every one of her darkest secrets to the public, along with whatever HYDRA and SHIELD have been hiding for decades. Steve’s actions and ethics in Captain America: The Winter Soldier changed the MCU’s world forever.

That’s why, to this day, it is my favorite entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It’s the MCU movie I’ve re-watched more than any other. Steve’s unwavering loyalty to Bucky, his new friendship with Sam Wilson, his developing dynamic with Natasha, the set pieces, the fight choreography, and the core moral story all add up to something endlessly fascinating and rewatchable.

I’d argue that it’s one of the most human and emotional movies in the franchise, and despite what any of us might think about Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Endgame—let’s be honest, those movies are slightly more divisive—it’s easy to see why the Russo Brothers were temporarily handed the keys to the kingdom after the success of The Winter Soldier.

Chris Evans loved working on The Winter Soldier

(Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Given my innate love for The Winter Soldier, I wasn’t surprised to hear that it was Chris Evans’ favorite Marvel movie to work on, but it did reinforce my love for it just a little bit more. As reported by Variety, Chris Evans recently revealed his fondness for The Winter Soldier during an appearance at Emerald City Comic Con 2024, saying:

“It’s my personal favorite Marvel movie that I was a part of. It’s not just for the movie itself but the experience. The first film, I was so nervous. You know what you’re stepping into and as a result you’re playing defense and you’re playing not to lose. When Winter Soldier came around, we were playing to win. And it’s the first movie with the Russo Brothers. We were taking more risks, and the character felt more fleshed out. It was one of the more satisfying experiences I’ve had in my Marvel run.”

Though he specifically mentioned his experience working on the film, his comments also touch on the importance of the movie’s story for both his character and the wider MCU. The film did take more risks, and the character did feel more fleshed out than in The First Avenger and Avengers: Assemble, despite still grappling with the reality of losing decades of time.

By then, Steve Rogers knew who he was and what he was meant to do. He didn’t necessarily need to fight for SHIELD or the American military, but rather for himself and what he believed in. He had the power to change those institutions, and he did. That lesson is carried on perfectly in Civil War, as Steve proves that he is willing to uphold his own moral ideals, no matter the personal cost.

Evans’ impactful performance as Steve Rogers in The Winter Soldier holds everything together—as the viewer, you believe in him just as much as Nick Fury, Sam Wilson, Maria Hill, Natasha Romanoff, Agent 13, and SHIELD Technician Cameron Klein do.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier changed what a superhero movie could be, and that’s reflected in Chris Evans’ portrayal of the character and his fond memories of working on the movie. Thank you, Cap. I’m going to watch it again this weekend.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]