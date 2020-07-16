Things We Saw Today: Chris Evans Gave a Hero Brother His Own Cap Shield!

Bridger Walker is a great big brother. When a dog was running to attack him and his sister, he did what a hero would and stepped in front of her so the dog couldn’t get to her. And, to top it all off, Bridger doesn’t want anything to happen to the dog in question, having dogs himself.

Walker and his sister were playing with friends when one pointed out that there was a “nice dog” and a “mean dog”. The mean dog in question ran at Bridger, 6, and his sister, 4, and being the hero that he is, Bridger did everything he could to make sure that his little sister was safe.

It was a heroic move and one that deserves the praise of the heroes we look up to and that’s exactly what he’s receiving. From a conversation with Tom Holland on the phone to Anne Hathaway calling him a superhero, Bridger’s quick, selfless action is being applauded. And now, this boy is getting a shield!

Chris Evans filmed a video message for Bridger Walker, talking about how brave he was to save his sister. And Cap himself is sending Bridger an official shield!

‘Get this man a shield.’💙 https://t.co/nrchaKdoAW — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 16, 2020

This little boy discovered his inner hero, and seeing those who bring our heroes to life stepping up to tell Bridger what an amazing job he’s doing? Sometimes there are moments of brightness—and kindness—in the midst of everything going on.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

The Michelle Obama Podcast is set as the first podcast for Spotify from Higher Ground (via Deadline)

imagine getting fired by fuckin jared 😹 https://t.co/qkafNnxIh2 — darth™ (@darth) July 16, 2020

Trump demotes his campaign manager Brad Parscale (via HuffPost)

Mike Tyson is going to fight a shark for Shark Week … ? (via Decider)

Anything we missed today? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com